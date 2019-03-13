Lineup announced for Jim Gallagher boxing tourney this Saturday

Boxer Pouyan Abedini (red) faces off against Melvin Teagai at the 2017 Jim Gallagher Memorial Amateur Boxing Show. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The seventh-annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament returns to the Cloverdale Legion this Saturday, March 16, to raise funds and awareness for amateur boxing.

Organizers previewed the lineup in early March, and have now released the full card.

There will be 15 total bouts during the Saturday evening event, featuring amateur boxers from Surrey, Langley, White Rock and beyond.

MacKenzie Henry (Vernon Boxing Club) vs Kaleb Trinh (University Heights Boxing) in an elite novice (154 lbs) match Noah Croasdale (Inner City Boxing) vs Preston Riley (Just Do It Boxing) in a Junior C Novice (135 lbs) match William Veroni (Griffins Boxing) vs Jacob White (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B Novice (95 lbs) match Brett Adams (Nelson Boxing) vs Holden Wilkinson (Bridgestreet Boxing) in an elite novice (180 lbs) match Avi Singh (Port Kells Boxing) vs Donovan Cridland (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite open (157 lbs) match Ali Beig (Griffins Boxing) vs Makalu Babott (Nelson Boxing) in a Junior B Novice (90 lbs) exhibition Tyler Chambers (Port Kells Boxing) vs Rob Mason Brown (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match Johnathan Hannah (Griffins Boxing) vs Elias Martinez (Nelson Boxing) in a youth open (165 lbs) match Gunner Andersen (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Chris Heaton (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match Emma Suttle (Griffins Boxing) vs Leah Ellerbe (Nelson Boxing) in a novice (125 lbs) match Mike Smith (Astoria Boxing Club) vs Andrew Michel (Just Do It Boxing) in an elite novice (170 lbs) match Ely Avelar-Martinez (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Abdul Qadir Hamid (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (135lbs) match Stryder Sutton (Nelson Boxing) vs Emmett Emblau (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B open (80 lbs) match Brennan Demas (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Ari Ashari (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (152 lbs) match Glenn Forde (Force Boxing) vs Josh Wright (Ocean City Boxing) in the main event, an elite open (152 lbs) match

The annual boxing tournament is a joint venture between the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave), and the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association. The event raises money to support amateur boxing — last year a total of $2,000 was given to junior boxers to help cover travel expenses to tournaments.

The event is billeted as affordable family entertainment. Admission is $20, and children 12 and under are free. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.



