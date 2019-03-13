Lineup announced for Jim Gallagher boxing tourney this Saturday

The seventh-annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament returns to the Cloverdale Legion this Saturday, March 16, to raise funds and awareness for amateur boxing.
Organizers previewed the lineup in early March, and have now released the full card.
There will be 15 total bouts during the Saturday evening event, featuring amateur boxers from Surrey, Langley, White Rock and beyond.
- MacKenzie Henry (Vernon Boxing Club) vs Kaleb Trinh (University Heights Boxing) in an elite novice (154 lbs) match
- Noah Croasdale (Inner City Boxing) vs Preston Riley (Just Do It Boxing) in a Junior C Novice (135 lbs) match
- William Veroni (Griffins Boxing) vs Jacob White (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B Novice (95 lbs) match
- Brett Adams (Nelson Boxing) vs Holden Wilkinson (Bridgestreet Boxing) in an elite novice (180 lbs) match
- Avi Singh (Port Kells Boxing) vs Donovan Cridland (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite open (157 lbs) match
- Ali Beig (Griffins Boxing) vs Makalu Babott (Nelson Boxing) in a Junior B Novice (90 lbs) exhibition
- Tyler Chambers (Port Kells Boxing) vs Rob Mason Brown (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match
- Johnathan Hannah (Griffins Boxing) vs Elias Martinez (Nelson Boxing) in a youth open (165 lbs) match
- Gunner Andersen (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Chris Heaton (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match
- Emma Suttle (Griffins Boxing) vs Leah Ellerbe (Nelson Boxing) in a novice (125 lbs) match
- Mike Smith (Astoria Boxing Club) vs Andrew Michel (Just Do It Boxing) in an elite novice (170 lbs) match
- Ely Avelar-Martinez (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Abdul Qadir Hamid (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (135lbs) match
- Stryder Sutton (Nelson Boxing) vs Emmett Emblau (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B open (80 lbs) match
- Brennan Demas (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Ari Ashari (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (152 lbs) match
- Glenn Forde (Force Boxing) vs Josh Wright (Ocean City Boxing) in the main event, an elite open (152 lbs) match
The annual boxing tournament is a joint venture between the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave), and the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association. The event raises money to support amateur boxing — last year a total of $2,000 was given to junior boxers to help cover travel expenses to tournaments.
The event is billeted as affordable family entertainment. Admission is $20, and children 12 and under are free. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.
