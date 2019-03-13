Boxer Pouyan Abedini (red) faces off against Melvin Teagai at the 2017 Jim Gallagher Memorial Amateur Boxing Show. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Lineup announced for Jim Gallagher boxing tourney this Saturday

Surrey, Langley boxers featured on Cloverdale card

The seventh-annual Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament returns to the Cloverdale Legion this Saturday, March 16, to raise funds and awareness for amateur boxing.

Organizers previewed the lineup in early March, and have now released the full card.

There will be 15 total bouts during the Saturday evening event, featuring amateur boxers from Surrey, Langley, White Rock and beyond.

  1. MacKenzie Henry (Vernon Boxing Club) vs Kaleb Trinh (University Heights Boxing) in an elite novice (154 lbs) match
  2. Noah Croasdale (Inner City Boxing) vs Preston Riley (Just Do It Boxing) in a Junior C Novice (135 lbs) match
  3. William Veroni (Griffins Boxing) vs Jacob White (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B Novice (95 lbs) match
  4. Brett Adams (Nelson Boxing) vs Holden Wilkinson (Bridgestreet Boxing) in an elite novice (180 lbs) match
  5. Avi Singh (Port Kells Boxing) vs Donovan Cridland (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite open (157 lbs) match
  6. Ali Beig (Griffins Boxing) vs Makalu Babott (Nelson Boxing) in a Junior B Novice (90 lbs) exhibition
  7. Tyler Chambers (Port Kells Boxing) vs Rob Mason Brown (Los Gatos Locos) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match
  8. Johnathan Hannah (Griffins Boxing) vs Elias Martinez (Nelson Boxing) in a youth open (165 lbs) match
  9. Gunner Andersen (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Chris Heaton (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in an elite novice, super heavyweight match
  10. Emma Suttle (Griffins Boxing) vs Leah Ellerbe (Nelson Boxing) in a novice (125 lbs) match
  11. Mike Smith (Astoria Boxing Club) vs Andrew Michel (Just Do It Boxing) in an elite novice (170 lbs) match
  12. Ely Avelar-Martinez (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Abdul Qadir Hamid (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (135lbs) match
  13. Stryder Sutton (Nelson Boxing) vs Emmett Emblau (2 Rivers Boxing Club) in a Junior B open (80 lbs) match
  14. Brennan Demas (Maple Ridge Boxing) vs Ari Ashari (Savard Boxing) in an elite open (152 lbs) match
  15. Glenn Forde (Force Boxing) vs Josh Wright (Ocean City Boxing) in the main event, an elite open (152 lbs) match

The annual boxing tournament is a joint venture between the Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave), and the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association. The event raises money to support amateur boxing — last year a total of $2,000 was given to junior boxers to help cover travel expenses to tournaments.

The event is billeted as affordable family entertainment. Admission is $20, and children 12 and under are free. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Carey Price breaks Canadiens’ goalie record with 315 wins

Just Posted

New clinics open in Surrey for Indigenous people

They’re offering ‘culturally safe,’ holistic care to 17,000 people in this city

Lineup announced for Jim Gallagher boxing tourney this Saturday

Surrey, Langley boxers featured on Cloverdale card

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on South Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

‘Alabama Story’ about a controversial book plays Surrey in another Naked Stage show

‘Reader’s theatre’ production brings Kenneth Jones script to Newton Cultural Centre

FIRST LOOK: Surrey council OKs women’s transition housing proposal

Project would have 85 housing units as well as medical, dental offices on ground floor

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

Most Read