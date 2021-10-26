Justin Bailey has been recalled to Vancouver after a strong start to the season in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver

Abbotsford forward has been off to an excellent start in the American Hockey League

Justin Bailey has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks made the announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning after also revealing that forward Justin Dowling has been placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has consistently been one of the Abbotsford Canucks top performers early into the American Hockey League season, and has collected six points in five games. He’s regularly been featured on Abbotsford’s top line and has also played significant minutes on special teams.

The National Hockey League isn’t a new experience for Bailey, as he has previously played 68 games in the league with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver. Over the past two seasons he has played five games for Vancouver, but has not yet registered a point.

He recorded four points with the Sabres in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Early indications are that Bailey will be playing on a line with Juho Lammikko and Steve Chiasson.

Vancouver makes its home debut tonight (Tuesday) against the Minnesota Wild. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

