Kat Kennedy won the PGA of BC Women’s Championship, played at Surrey’s Northview Golf & Country Club on Sept. 29. (submitted photo)

GOLF

In stableford-scored tourney in Surrey, PGA of BC women’s champ Kennedy earns first pro win

Two-day event played at Northview course

In Surrey at Northview Golf & Country Club, Kat Kennedy earned her first professional victory Wednesday (Sept. 29), at the PGA of BC Women’s Championship.

In wind and rain, during the final round of the two-day tournament, the Point Grey Golf & Country Club pro matched the 33-point performance she put up in Tuesday’s opening round to take the title with a 66-point total.

The tourney used stableford scoring, in which players earn one point for a bogey, two points for a par, three points for a birdie, and so on.

Kennedy’s last win came in the 2018 Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship.

“It feels amazing,” the 26-year-old said in a news release posted to pgabc.org. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a win and doing it while playing amongst some great ladies was a great experience for me out there.”

Kennedy earned $900 for the win, followed by Michelle Waters (Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club) in second and Stephanie Wong (Point Grey Golf & Country Club) in third.

Other golfers were Kyla Inaba (representing Predator Ridge Golf Course, in fourth place), Ashley Zibrik (Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, fifth) and Lindsay Manion (Northview Golf & Country Club, sixth). Campbell-Leveck (Courtney Gleneagles Golf Course) withdrew, and defending champ Christine Wong (University Golf Club) was disqualified due to a scorecard error.

A week earlier, Wong wasn’t sure she’d be able to defend her title, after being injured in a car accident.

Final results are posted to golfgenius.com.

Northview Golf & Country Club served as “a tremendous” host for the Dexim Golfwear-presented tournament, “honouring its history as a past PGA Tour stop by using weekend pin positions from the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open on the Ridge Course for the Women’s Championship this week,” event organizers posted.

“The PGA of BC thanks host Head Professional Greg Pool, superintendent Dave Fair and the entire Northview team for their outstanding hospitality during the tournament.

Added Kennedy: “Greg Pool and his team did a phenomenal job. The course was in great condition. Even with the amount of rain we received, the course held up really well out there so we were fortunate to be able to have our event here.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Golf

