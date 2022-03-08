Hoop dreams for 8 Surrey boys teams at provincials in Langley this week

Provincials involve teams in four divisions, separated by school size

Eight Surrey-area teams battle for B.C. high school basketball supremacy this week.

Senior boys play for provincial bragging rights at Langley Events Centre from Wednesday to Saturday (March 9-12), with Surrey’s Enver Creek Cougars, Fleetwood Park Dragons, Holy Cross Crusaders and Semiahmoo Thunderbirds all competing for a B.C. banner in the large-school 4A division.

Those teams placed top-four during last week’s South Fraser zone playoffs, at Fleetwood Park’s gym. In the championship game Thursday night (March 3), Semiahmoo edged the host team by a single point, 93-92.

Provincials involve teams in four divisions, separated by school size, with all schedules and scores posted to bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

In 3A action, Surrey’s Princess Margaret Lions are back at provincials for the first time in decades, and they’re joined by Elgin Park Orcas. In a separate tourney, Pacific Academy shoots for a 2A hoops title, while Surrey’s Khalsa School goes for glory in the 1A division.

BOOM! PM beats McMath tonight earning 3rd place in an awesome game of grit & skill @ the AAA South Fraser Valley Championships. First time since 1977. The senior boys are off to the Provincials! Way to go team!! Lion PRIDE🏀🦁Big thanks 2 our fans tonight. #sd36learn @pmlions pic.twitter.com/XTkpCrWbT9 — M. Player (@mmeplayer) March 5, 2022

At the LEC, capacity for games is set at 50 per cent. All fans 12 years and older must show proof of double vaccination and all spectators ages five and up are required to wear a mask when inside the facility. Games are livestreamed for a fee on tfsetv.ca.

Championship Saturday (March 12) will see title games played at 1:30 p.m. (1A), 3:45 p.m. (2A), 6 p.m. (3A) and 8:15 p.m. (4A).

Meantime, Surrey’s Holy Cross Grade 8 girls basketball team won a provincial title on March 5, in a season that saw the Amy Beauchamp-coached squad earn a 26-1 record.

At the Grade 9 boys tournament, Sullivan Stars beat Burnaby Central to win bronze.

This week, March 7-12 are the new dates for the COVID-delayed Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill tournament for Surrey girls school teams, following provincials. Scores and schedule are posted to surreyfirefighters.com/basketball.

Monday’s opening-round games saw wins by Salish, Clayton Heights, Frank Hurt, Grandview Heights, Sullivan Heights and Queen Elizabeth. The all-Surrey tournament’s championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday (March 12) at Lord Tweedsmuir’s gym, in Cloverdale.



