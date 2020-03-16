Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s hockey team with the Zwick Cup as the 2019-20 winners of Surrey High School Hockey League. (submitted photo)

HOCKEY

Hockey dynasty at Lord Tweedsmuir, winners of Surrey school league cup once more

‘We get a lot of the top talent at our school buying in and wanting to be on the team,’ coach says

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers are tops again in the Surrey High School Hockey League.

Jacob Dorohoy scored in overtime to give the Panthers a 2-1 win over Earl Marriott Mariners last Thursday (March 12) at South Surrey Arena.

The victory gave Tweedsmuir its sixth Zwick Cup over the past seven seasons in Surrey.

Coach Sheldon Bailey credits Cloverdale’s “hotbed of hockey” for his team’s success in recent years.

“Hockey is in the culture in the community, and we as a school also have a really strong athletic culture, and our kids buy in,” Bailey said.

“We get a lot of the top talent at our school buying in and wanting to be on the team,” he added. “So we target some of the better players early, those in Grades 8 and 9, and we like to bring them in and by the time they’re in Grade 11 and 12, they’re senior and they’re in leadership roles, fully in and carrying the team.

“We often get around 50 kids trying out for the team, so it’s a tough balance of including the older (students) but also some of the younger ones.”

The non-contact league, relaunched in the early 2000s after a period of inactivity, is designed for students to play hockey “in a stress-free, fun environment and with friends they would usually not have the opportunity to play with,” according to a post at surrey.ca.

Games are played from early October until mid-March, and the number of teams in the league varies from season to season, but usually it’s around 10 squads, Bailey said.

“This is just for Surrey schools, so it’s pretty unique that way,” he said. “The players get a chance to play for their school, so it’s different than what they can do in their hockey clubs. It’s about school pride.”

Adding more teams to the league would be ideal, he added.

“We’d like to get more buy-in from the other schools, to get more competition going, for sure,” Bailey said. “A school like Salish is just starting to get their program underway and they’re in this Cloverdale hotbed with us, and also Clayton Heights. Having more rivalries like that will be good, too.”

Players on the Tweedsmuir roster this year were Gavin Bains, Tyler Bleha, Tyson Corkish, Trevor Damon, Tanner Dawkins, Jacob Dorohoy, Mitchell Durante, Matt Faubert, Jonny Harrison, Matthew Jung, Noah Landen, Devin Lambert, Connor Luft, Andrew Petruk, Jayden Salmon, Gavin Seath, Max Skinner, Travis Smythe, Jonathan Soares, Matteo Sjoberg, Owen Thibodeau, Sam Wasmuth, Matthew Wise and Brynn Zashley. The other coaches were Adam Kavanagh and Jarrett Zentner.

Bailey played in the Surrey High School Hockey League in 2002 on the Fraser Heights team that won the championship.

“It’s nice to be able to come back and coach in the league now,” he said. “There’s been a few powerhouses over the years – Fraser Heights and Fleetwood, and it goes in cycles for who gets to take the trophy home, and right now it’s us.”

Bailey won the Zwick Cup once as a player, twice as a student-teacher at North Surrey Secondary and six times at Tweedsmuir, he said.

“I’ve been really fortunate that way.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey rugby team tries to get home from U.K. amid COVID-19 ‘chaos’

Just Posted

No decision on postponing Cloverdale Rodeo yet or Cloverdale Market Days; Clovies postponed

Scott Wheatley postpones annual Clovie Awards; Rodeo Market Days still up in the air

Hockey dynasty at Lord Tweedsmuir, winners of Surrey school league cup once more

‘We get a lot of the top talent at our school buying in and wanting to be on the team,’ coach says

Surrey Pretrial inmate claims staff left him handcuffed during epileptic seizure

But his complaint will not proceed because it was filed approximately two weeks too late

LIVE: Updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 16: Canada shuts down border for non-residents, Surrey shuts down recreational facilities

City of Surrey to close all recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concern

Pools, arenas, libraries will be closed as of tomorrow

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Toilet paper re-seller sets up in Langley Costco parking lot

Social media abuzz at online images

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Most Read