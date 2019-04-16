High school rugby season launches in South Surrey

The rugby season has officially hit the pitch running, with teams from across Surrey lacing up and squaring off against foes in a number of divisions.
The Earl Marriott Mariners kicked off another season in the five-team Premier League on April 15, losing at home 31-19 to the Carson Graham Eagles.
The elite-level premier circuit includes Shawnigan Lake, Oak Bay and St. George’s, in addition to EMS and Carson Graham.
Earlier this month, triple-A Tier 1 senior boys teams from across the Fraser Valley – including South Surrey and Cloverdale – took part in the first round of the Stadium Series, a one-day, multi-city event that saw teams play anywhere from Swangard Stadium to South Surrey Athletic Park and Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.
In South Surrey, Elgin Park lost to Nanaimo District 17-7, and Lord Tweedsmuir defeated Argyle 42-10. Elgin was coming off an April 2 win over D.W. Poppy in its first league game, while Tweedsmuir lost its season-opener to Langley’s R.E. Mountain.
The second round of the Stadium Series in set for May 3.
Team returned to their triple-A league schedule April 11, with Elgin defeating Tweedsmuir 43-10.
In the Fraser Valley AAA/AA Tier 2 league, Southridge opened its season with a 39-4 win over Brookswood.
