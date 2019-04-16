High school rugby season launches in South Surrey

Teams on pitch this month in premier, triple-A, AA divisions

Earl Marriott Mariner Sam LaRue is pulled down by a Carson Graham tackler during a senior boys Premier League rugby game last Friday at EMS. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The rugby season has officially hit the pitch running, with teams from across Surrey lacing up and squaring off against foes in a number of divisions.

The Earl Marriott Mariners kicked off another season in the five-team Premier League on April 15, losing at home 31-19 to the Carson Graham Eagles.

The elite-level premier circuit includes Shawnigan Lake, Oak Bay and St. George’s, in addition to EMS and Carson Graham.

Earlier this month, triple-A Tier 1 senior boys teams from across the Fraser Valley – including South Surrey and Cloverdale – took part in the first round of the Stadium Series, a one-day, multi-city event that saw teams play anywhere from Swangard Stadium to South Surrey Athletic Park and Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford.

In South Surrey, Elgin Park lost to Nanaimo District 17-7, and Lord Tweedsmuir defeated Argyle 42-10. Elgin was coming off an April 2 win over D.W. Poppy in its first league game, while Tweedsmuir lost its season-opener to Langley’s R.E. Mountain.

The second round of the Stadium Series in set for May 3.

Team returned to their triple-A league schedule April 11, with Elgin defeating Tweedsmuir 43-10.

In the Fraser Valley AAA/AA Tier 2 league, Southridge opened its season with a 39-4 win over Brookswood.



