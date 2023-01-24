Nils Höglander scored twice to lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday (Jan. 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Nils Höglander scored twice to lead the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday (Jan. 24). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Höglander scores twice, Silovs pitches a shutout in bounce-back 4-0 win for Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford ends a three-game losing by blanking the Toronto Marlies on home ice

The Abbotsford Canucks ended a three-game slide with an exclamation mark on Tuesday (Jan. 24), blanking the Toronto Marlies 4-0 and dominating one of the top teams in the American Hockey League.

Forward Nils Höglander opened the scoring at 10:36 and that goal stood through a scoreless second period.

Höglander made it 2-0 at 15:27 of the third and 2019 second round draft pick of the Vancouver Canucks now has five goals in Abbotsford. Phil Di Giuseppe put the Canucks up 3-0 after a perfect pass from Justin Dowling at 16:29 and then Dowling himself added an empty net goal.

The Canucks fired franchise record 45 shots at Marlies goalie Jospeh Woll – who was spectacular for the majority of the game. He entered Tuesday’s game riding a personal 11-game win streak.

Forward Danila Klimovich led all players with seven shots on goal and was robbed by Woll on several occasions. Abbotsford’s Arturs Silovs recorded his second shutout this season and his second in the American Hockey League. Silovs was solid when called upon and made 18 saves, including several key saves in the second period.

Forward Kyle Rau drew assists on both of Höglander’s goals and was the only other player to record a multi-point game.

The reported attendance for Tuesday was 4,517 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford’s record now improves to 23-12-2-2 on the season and they remain in fourth in the Pacific Division. Last night’s setback was only Toronto’s 10th loss on the season. They are in first in the North Division at 27-10-1-1.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 7 p.m.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford, Canucks decline to reveal revenue-sharing formula

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks rally in third to beat Blackhawks 5-2 in new coach Rick Tocchet’s debut

Just Posted

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24. The first of three men to plead guilty in the case has now been sentenced.
Get-away driver sentenced in 2017 killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums. The next one will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host tech forum for seniors

Fence on the site of the planned Newton Community Centre, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue, north of the Value Village store. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Time to ‘rethink’ plan to build Newton Community Centre, BIA tells Surrey City Hall

The suspect is described as a black male, five-foot-seven in height, in his mid to late 20’s with a slim build. (Submitted photo)
Woman groped in Whalley; Surrey RCMP asks for help identifying suspect