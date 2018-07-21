Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

Day two of competition at the BC Summer Games was off to an early start in the Cowichan Valley, with most of the 18 events set to end with medals later today.

For a full schedule of events across the region, click here.

ZONE 4: Heart surgery didn't stop Liam Haysom's journey to the BC Games
VIDEO: Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

