Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

Day two of competition at the BC Summer Games was off to an early start in the Cowichan Valley, with most of the 18 events set to end with medals later today.
For a full schedule of events across the region, click here.
From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley
Day two of competition at the BC Summer Games was off to an early start in the Cowichan Valley, with most of the 18 events set to end with medals later today.
For a full schedule of events across the region, click here.
74-year-old woman, who fell at the corner of Fir and Russell, says no one stopped to help
Businesses are to remain open during the July 26-27 closure
Work on the bridge, which crosses Highway 99, will reduce traffic to single lane
The band strives to bring musical entertainment directly to seniors
From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley
Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.
Charges pending against a man and a woman after police execute search warrant on Larch St. home
IHIT identifies victim as Sukhpreet Grewal, who they say was known to police
Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials
The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted
The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green
David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests
An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake
A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley
The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night
Coquitlam soccer player refused to be sidelined for long after treatment for heart condition
On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0
From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley
The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green