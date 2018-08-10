White Rock Renegades ‘99 pitcher Shaina Eyre winds up during a game Tuesday against the Surrey Storm ‘01. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Heat, Renegades sit near top of standings at U19 softball nationals

24-team Canadian championship continues through weekend at Softball City

Local teams find themselves at or near the top of the standings as the Under-19 Women’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships head towards the weekend playoff rounds.

Through the first four days of competition – which began Monday morning at Softball City in South Surrey – the Delta Heat 2001 and White Rock Renegades ‘99 lead the way among local teams, with identical 6-1 win-loss records.

The Heat, who entered the 24-team tournament as B.C.’s No. 3 seed, were the first team to hit the six-win mark in the week-long national showdown, though they – and the Renegades – are now chasing a pair of still-undefeated Ontario teams, Waterloo Ghosts Gold and the Oakville Angels, both at 7-0 through Friday morning.

Many of the Heat’s victories have come in convincing fashion – 14-4 over the Lloydminster Liners; 10-0 against the Estevan South Side Slammers; and 14-2 versus the Manitoba Thunder Wednesday night.

The White Rock Renegades ’99 – the defending national champions and this year’s provincial champs – won the first five games on their schedule, including a come-from-behind win Tuesday afternoon against the Surrey Storm ’01 which saw the ‘Gades give up five runs in the first inning. But they were dealt their first loss of the tourney Wednesday evening, losing 10-5 to the Windsor Wildcats, Ontario’s No. 2 seed.

Earlier Wednesday, White Rock knocked off Ontario’s fourth-seeded Brampton Blazers, 6-4.

On Thursday, they beat the Victoria Devils 8-0.

In sixth-place Friday is the official host team, the White Rock Renegades 2000, who are 5-2. The team opened the tournament Monday afternoon with a 7-4 loss to Oakville, but rebounded after that to knock off the Richmond Islanders 2000 7-6.

In that victory, White Rock’s Amelia Trembath singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

From there, the 2000-born squad beat the Quebec Rebelles U19s 9-2; Calgary Adrenaline 8-1 and the Victoria Devils 2000 3-2. On Thursday afternoon, White Rock beat the Winnipeg Lightning but lost to the Saskatoon Co-op Selects.

The Surrey Storm – who came close to beating the defending champion ’Gades Tuesday – have a 4-3 record, with victories over Alberta’s Rivercity Hornets, Manitoba’s Smitty’s Terminators, Regina Kaos and Victoria.

The playoffs continue through the weekend and finish with the gold-medal match Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

For more on the tournament, including up-to-date scores, visit https://softball.ca/u19womens

Previous story
Surrey Eagles bolster offence in trade with Coquitlam Express

Just Posted

Jeep Cherokee sought in Surrey homicide investigation

Leonardo Ngo, 20, ID’d by IHIT as victim of Guildford-area stabbing

Heat, Renegades sit near top of standings at U19 softball nationals

24-team Canadian championship continues through weekend at Softball City

BREAKING: Huge barge fire in Surrey

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

Surrey Eagles bolster offence in trade with Coquitlam Express

BC Hockey League squad adds Eric Linell to forward ranks

Whalley in final of Canadian Little League Championship

Surrey baseball team in final Saturday in Quebec

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Abbotsford Airshow flies high above the rest

Annual event runs Friday to Sunday at Abbotsford Airport

Heat sends residents, visitors tubing down Alouette River

Maple Ridge waterway is a popular place to cool down.

Man killed in road rage incident under Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Vancouver police say it happened early Friday morning near Bridgeway Street

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

5 to start your day

Here are the top headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Most Read