Adam Hadwinhits his approach shot on the 17th hole during third round of the 2019 Canadian Open on Saturday, June 8, 2019. (The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette photo)

Hadwin finishes 6th at Canadian Open, qualifies for British Open

Morgan Creek Golf Course golfer finishes as top Canadian at PGA event in Hamilton

After flirting with top spot on the leaderboard through three rounds, golfer Adam Hadwin finished in sixth place at the RBC Canadian Open last weekend in Hamilton, Ont.

The 31-year-old Abbotsford native, who lists South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course as his home track, carded a four-round score of 12-under par, which was 10 back of the winner, Rory McIlroy, who pulled away from the field during Sunday’s final round after a blistering nine-under 61 at the par-70 Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Hadwin shot par on Sunday – his only round of four that wasn’t under par. He was one shot off the lead after Saturday’s third round.

“Just one of those days, a little out of rhythm early… struggled off the tee a little bit,” Hadwin told reporters after Sunday’s final round.

“Hitting from the rough, it’s just not quite as easy to control the golf ball. I just didn’t put as well again this weekend. I had my fair share of putts that could’ve dropped on the back side for sure… but they just didn’t go in today.”

• READ ALSO: Hadwin, Svensson card top-20 finishes at PGA Tour’s Desert Classic

A Canadian has not won the Canadian Open in 65 years.

Despite falling from second to sixth on Sunday, there were plenty of silver linings for Hadwin. Though he failed to qualify for the U.S. Open – he would have needed a top-three finish – he did qualify for another one of the sports’ majors: the British Open, which is scheduled for the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland July 18-21.

“My sole focus today was to get into the top three to get into the U.S. Open next week, and to be honest, I kind of forgot about the little caveat there, with the RBC Canadian Open being in the qualifying series (for the British Open) this year,” Hadwin said.

“Disappointed as I am, it’s nice to get into another major this year. We’ll rest up, prepare and get ready for that.”

Hadwin was also awarded the Rivermead Cup at the Canadian Open, as the top-finishing Canadian pro. As one of the crowd favourites in Hamilton – Hadwin was one of 20 Canadians in the field – he also made note throughout the weekend of how much he appreciated the support from fans in attendance.

“That reception coming up 18 (on Sunday) was something special,” he said.

– with files from Canadian Press


