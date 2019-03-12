Matthew Palsenbarg (left) and Jake Scarrow with the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions trophy at the Tobiano golf course in Kamloops last May. (photo: submitted/PGA of BC)

GOLF: Surrey’s Northview to kick off PGA of BC’s Tournament of Champions series for 2019

Surrey pro Palsenbarg and amateur Scarrow won the tourney last year at Kamloops course

The Ridge course at Surrey’s Northview Golf & Country Club will play host to some of B.C.’s top golf professionals this spring.

A Tournament of Champions there on Monday, May 27 kicks off the PGA of BC’s series of championship events this year, in four of the association’s geographic regions.

The tournaments see members of the association compete against each other and alongside amateurs from their respective golf facilities. In all, seven B.C. communities will host zone-wide competitions in 2019, with stops in Surrey, North Vancouver, Invermere, Victoria, Whistler, Kelowna and Vancouver. The championship schedule was released Tuesday (March 12).

Last year’s Tournament of Champions event – a pro-am best-ball tourney, played at the Tobiano course in Kamloops in May of 2018 – was won by Northview’s Matthew Palsenbarg and amateur partner Jake Scarrow. They combined for a 10-under score of 62 to win the event by a six strokes – “perhaps the most convincing victory the event has ever seen in its 16-year history,” organizers said at the time.

The PGA of BC is “an association of highly skilled and dedicated golf professionals who promote, play, develop and advance the game and business of golf for the benefit of its members and the people of British Columbia,” according to a post at pgabc.org.

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey golf team scorches other pro-am pairs at PGA of BC Tournament of Champions.

On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing.

Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian rugby players wear orange for B.C. girl fighting leukemia
Next story
Alphonso Davies returns to Vancouver for CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game

Just Posted

Finalists for the 2019 Cloverdale business awards announced

Clovies awards night will be held April 25, 2019

‘More of a visualization’: Blind athletes take court at Surrey goalball tourney

Players wear opaque eyemasks so they ‘cannot see anything’

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s Gang Enforcement Team

Surrey RCMP’s gang squad reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, both on and off the streets

GOLF: Surrey’s Northview to kick off PGA of BC’s Tournament of Champions series for 2019

Surrey pro Palsenbarg and amateur Scarrow won the tourney last year at Kamloops course

Seniors ‘thirsting’ for medicinal-cannabis info, says presenter

White Rock’s Kent Street centre to host Terry Roycroft

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

Shooting happened at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre on Mitchell Island

Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Police say alcohol contributed to a “bad decision”

‘Happy little pothole’: B.C. town brings Bob Ross’s humour to post-winter pains

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Most Read