Give sledge hockey a shot today in Surrey

The City of Surrey hosts free event at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena

SURREY — The City of Surrey is hosting a free event today where you can learn about and play sledge hockey.

The event is being held today (Jan. 20) from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena (16555 Fraser Highway).

Join us on Jan 20 for a chance to try sledge hockey. Learn about adapted sport programs and services that #SurreyBC has to offer. #tryitday pic.twitter.com/HtZmE9nAhK — Surrey Youth (@SurreyYouth) January 19, 2018

Equipment is provided and players aged six and above are free to register for the event online or in person or by phone at 604-501-5100.

BC Hockey has also set up a number of programs and game nights throughout the province. The game has been gaining popularity in Canada from the late 1990s.



