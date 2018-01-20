Give sledge hockey a shot today in Surrey

The City of Surrey hosts free event at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena

SURREY — The City of Surrey is hosting a free event today where you can learn about and play sledge hockey.

The event is being held today (Jan. 20) from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex Arena (16555 Fraser Highway).

Equipment is provided and players aged six and above are free to register for the event online or in person or by phone at 604-501-5100.

BC Hockey has also set up a number of programs and game nights throughout the province. The game has been gaining popularity in Canada from the late 1990s.


