‘Girls Can Rugby’ free sessions coming to South Surrey, Delta clubs on March 6

A new initiative aims to get more girls playing rugby at clubs across B.C.

BC Rugby’s “Girls Can Rugby” promotion involves free “try it” sessions at member clubs on the morning of March 6, including events hosted by South Surrey’s Bayside Sharks (at South Surrey Athletic Park, 1941 148 St.) and Delta’s Brit Lions (John Oliver Park, 11590 Ladner Trunk Rd.), from 10 a.m. to noon.

The club events, which coincide with International Women’s Day that week, are billed as “an opportunity for parents and children to learn about the sport of rugby and the value of Rugby Clubs to their local communities,” according to BC Rugby (aka British Columbia Rugby Union).

Eighteen clubs in B.C. – Surrey Beavers not among them – received funding from the provincial government to make the Girls Can Rugby sessions happen.

Full details are posted to bcrugby.com/girls-can-rugby, which includes a registration link for the free sessions on March 6.

“In the year of the Women’s Rugby World Cup,” the website says, “we want to see more girls under the age of 14 playing rugby in a positive environment at clubs throughout B.C. This age range is traditionally dominated by male players and we aim to readdress this balance and encourage more girls-only programming offered by clubs going forward.”

Rugby is a safe, fun and inclusive sport for people of all body types and budgets, underlines BC Rugby, which represents more than 4,000 individuals registered with 60 member clubs and associations across the province.

Langley Rugby Club’s Leah Corvec is among supporters of the Girls Can Rugby program.

“The empowerment of girls at our club and within our community is important, as this is a challenging time for girls of that age,” Corvec said in a news release. “They are easily drawn away from sport at a time when they are most vulnerable and would benefit from the camaraderie and support of a team sport and the community of a rugby club.”

Team sports in general are the best way to making new friends, they also help improve your social skills, such as communication, adds James Butterworth of Axemen Rugby Club in Squamish/Whister.

“Unlike several other sports, rugby is a sport without boundaries – there isn’t a correct size, a minimum speed or weight, there’s a place for everyone to be involved and to have fun.”



