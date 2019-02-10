Giants suits up to promote organ donation night Friday

Bids are now being accepted for Don Cherry-themed jerseys being auctioned for the kidney foundation.

This year’s Don Cherry-theme jerseys are being auctioned off online. The winners will be announced after the cutoff on Feb. 20. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

For a third straight season the Vancouver Giants – in conjunction with the WHL, Re/Max, Don Cherry, and the Kidney Foundation of Canada – are teaming up to host organ donation night this coming Friday.

As part of the promotion on Feb. 15, when the Giants host the Spokane Chiefs. the G-Men will take the ice wearing commemorative Don Cherry themed jerseys.

Each jersey will have the individual player’s personalized nickname and number on the back.

And once again, those game-worn jerseys, will be auctioned off to help raise money for the cause.

The specialty jerseys are available via online auction, until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, with proceeds going towards the Kidney Foundation of Canada, explained Giants senior vice-president Dale Saip.

“We are very excited to once again participate in this important and fun initiative with the WHL, RE/MAX, Don Cherry and the Kidney Foundation of Canada,” Saip said.

“Our players look forward to this game every year, and once again we’re looking forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys, all while raising money for an important cause.”

Per the WHL: From January through March of this year, all 17 WHL Clubs (including the Giants) in Canadian markets will play host to their very own themed games, complete with a variety of special promotions for fans in attendance.

A total of 1,000 limited second edition Don Cherry bobbleheads will be distributed to fans in attendance.

During the 2017-18 WHL regular season, participating WHL clubs came together with Re/Max to raise more than $265,500, representing the largest public awareness and fundraising campaign in the history of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

“On behalf of all Re/Max associates in Western Canada, we’re super stoked to be partnering with Don Cherry again this year for this fantastic night of hockey fun and fundraising for the terrific cause, The Kidney Foundation of Canada,” said Elaine Langhout of Re/Max of Western Canada.

“My family was affected by kidney disease so it’s a cause close to my heart. We encourage fans to come out and support the night when it comes to their town.”

“Thanks to Re/Max, the WHL, and all its fans, the number of transplants last year increased by 13 per cent,” Cherry elaborated.

“Let’s keep this momentum going by signing your donor card and talking to your family. It only makes sense.”

The WHL and its 17 Western Canadian-based clubs are “very excited” to be working with Re/Max, the WHL’s longest-standing corporate partner, to once again this season promote donations and raise additional funds for the kidney foundation, added WHL commissioner Ron Robison.

“Thanks to the direct involvement of hockey icon Don Cherry and his family and our Re/Max partnership, we are confident our fans across Western Canada will once again show their strong support for this very important cause.”

