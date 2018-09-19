The new logo for Valley West Giants of B.C.’s Major Midget hockey league. (Photo: twitter.com/vwgiants)

Giant-Hawk name swap for Major Midget League hockey teams

League leaders last year, Valley West squad starts season on the road this weekend

A pair of B.C. Major Midget League hockey teams have swapped identities.

The Valley West Hawks have become the Giants, and Vancouver North West Giants are now the Hawks.

Both squads play in the 11-team BCMML, established in 2004 as a zoned provincial league for elite-level players aged 15, 16 and 17.

The Valley West team, which plays home games at Langley Events Centre, has a roster of players pulled from the Cloverdale, North Delta, Semiahmoo and Surrey minor hockey associations. Langley-based players are associated with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds franchise.

Valley West Giants showcased their new look in a series of Tweets on Tuesday.

“We’ve had a rich history as the Valley West Hawks. We look forward to the next stage as the Valley West Giants. New website coming soon,” said one post.

The new-look Giants open their 2018-19 season Saturday (Sept. 22, 4 p.m. start) on the road in Prince George, against Cariboo Cougars, with a rematch set for the following morning (10:30 a.m.).

CLICK HERE to see the MML schedule.

The Giants play host to the Hawks at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Sept. 29, with a 3 p.m. puck-drop.

Last season, Valley West topped the BCMML regular-season standings – with a 31-6-2-1 record (win-loss-tie-overtime loss) – but lost to Vancouver NE Chiefs in the first round of playoffs, in mid-March.

Surrey-raised Hawks forward Justin Sourdif, now with Vancouver Giants of the WHL, was named the MML’s Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season by BC Hockey, the governing body of the province-wide circuit.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s Sourdif named Player of the Year in Major Midget hockey league, from April 2018.

Sourdif, a 2002-born standout, led the league in points, notching 23 goals and 50 assists, for 73 points in 35 games.

New this season for BC Hockey is a Minor Midget League, for elite-level 15-year-olds. The league will align and affiliate with the Major Midget League; 10 teams play in the same geographic regions, save for the Kootenay zone.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Expansion White Rock Whalers earn first win
Next story
B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Just Posted

Tenants fighting ‘renovictions’ at Cloverdale apartment building

Renters at Kolumbia Garden are hoping to stop eviction notices

All-candidates meetings: In Surrey, civic election candidates have their say starting Sept. 25

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 20

Surrey woman’s ‘tell-all’ book meant to help those struggling with domestic violence

Second book details abusive marriage, how people failed her

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 19 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, plays and more in our weekly calendar

Giant-Hawk name swap for Major Midget League hockey teams

League leaders last year, Valley West squad starts season on the road this weekend

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting on Abbotsford street near Aldergrove

Nobody injured in shooting, which is not believed to be related to gang conflicts

Most Read