Former Surrey Eagles captain signs with NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Danton Heinen left gets poke-checked by Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Surrey Eagles captain Danton Heinen has a new home in the National Hockey League.

The 26-year-old forward, a Langley native, signed a one-year contract Thursday with the Pittsburgh Penguins for $1.1-million.

Heinen spent the last two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, and prior to that played for the Boston Bruins for parts of four seasons. He was drafted by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Heinen, who will likely slot into the Penguins’ lineup on a third or fourth line as a checking winger, played for the Eagles during the 2013-14 season, where he racked up 29 goals and 62 total points in 57 games. His performance in the BC Hockey League was enough to earn himself a scholarship from the University of Denver, and made the leap to the NCAA following his lone season with the Eagles.

In Anaheim last season, he scored seven goals and added seven assists in 43 games. For his career, he has 121 points in 272 games. He also had 33 games of playoff experience, all with the Bruins.

The Penguins have signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year contract. The one-way contract runs through the 2021.22 season and carries a value of $1.1 million. Details: https://t.co/9wLEtKomvX pic.twitter.com/drums4Dmep — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 29, 2021

