Former Semiahmoo Peninsula weightlifter inducted into Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame

Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard holds up the gold and bronze Olympic medals she was awarded during a ceremony Monday December 3, 2018 in Ottawa. Girard was awarded the London 2012 gold and Beijing 2008 bronze medals after the International Olympic Committee disqualified athletes from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld photo)

One of Canada’s most decorated Olympians – and a former Semiahmoo Peninsula resident – has been inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame.

Weightlifter Christine Girard won a bronze medal in the women’s 63-kg division at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, only to have it upgraded to gold years later after the two medallists ahead of her had their medals stripped due to doping violation. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, Girard placed fourth, but eventually saw that medal bumped to bronze – again due to doping violations by those above her in the medal table.

The 34-year-old Quebec native – who lived in the South Surrey/White Rock area during her competitive career and now lives in Gatineau, Que. – was officially inducted into the Canadian Olympic hall in late September, and an official announcement from the Canadian Olympic team came Oct. 1.

“It’s with strength and justice that two-time Olympic medallist (Christine Girard) joins the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame Class of 2019,” the tweet reads.

In retirement, Girard has been an ardent supporter of improved drug testing in sports, and an outspoken critic of those who break the rules. In numerous interviews over the past few years – including with Peace Arch News – she has stated that though she feels as though she was cheated out of a memorable Olympic moment, the attention her story gained years later had a positive effect, too.

“I think having my medal later gives a stronger message… even though I didn’t have that moment in London,” she said last December, after she officially received her two new medals.

“This is a win for (clean) athletes, a win for our country and a win for our values. I’m pretty happy about that.”

Unlike her two medals, however, the hall-of-fame nod wasn’t one she had to wait a decade for.

Girard was joined in the 2019 induction class by triathlete Simon Whitfield, divers Alexandre Despatie and Emilie Heymans, judo coach Hiroshi Nakamura, Canada’s 2010 women’s hockey team and 2012 women’s soccer team, as well as the late Jack Poole – who spearheaded Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic hosting bid – and late sports journalist Randy Starkman, who wrote for years for the Toronto Star.

“I’m so humbled to be inducted in the class of 2019 and share a space with some Giants of Canadian sport,” Girard wrote on Twitter.



