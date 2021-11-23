BCHL

Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

Nine matches are being pushed back, but the junior A league has also added nine regional games

While a Wednesday night game between the Powell River Kings and Chilliwack Chiefs will go ahead as planned at the Chilliwack Coliseum (7 p.m. start), the BCHL has rescheduled several other matches due to flooding fallout.

Nine games that were supposed to take place this weekend will take place at a later date.

Four games on Friday, Nov. 26 are being pushed back, including Chilliwack at Prince George, Nanaimo at Merritt, Powell River at Vernon and Cranbrook at Victoria. Four games on Saturday, Nov. 27 are being postponed, including Nanaimo at Prince George, Powell River at Merritt, Chilliwack at West Kelowna and Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley. A Sunday game with Cranbrook visiting Surrey will also be delayed.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

At the same time, the league is added nine regional games to the slate.

Games added the schedule for Friday, Nov. 26 include Powell River at Nanaimo, Prince George at Vernon, Merritt at Penticton and Alberni Valley at Victoria. Games added for Saturday, Nov. 27 include Nanaimo at Powell River, Coquitlam at Chilliwack and Cranbrook at West Kelowna. Sunday will see Chilliwack visiting the Surrey Eagles.

Two games have been outright cancelled. An Alberni Valley at Victoria game on Jan. 2 has been scrubbed from the schedule as has a Jan. 5 game that would have seen Coquitlam visiting Chilliwack.

The BCHL has said that further details around rescheduled games will be provided in the coming weeks.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
Football season ends for Lord Tweedsmuir
Next story
BCHL coaches determine initial 18 skaters for three-on-three all-star tournament

Just Posted

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary

Surrey RCMP released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle related to a shooting in South Surrey. (RCMP handout)
Police looking for witnesses of Nov. 11 shooting in South Surrey

Work to replace the Nicomekl River and Bailey bridges on King George Boulevard in South Surrey is expected to begin this year. (City of Surrey image)
Construction of new, four-lane crossing of Nicomekl River in South Surrey to begin soon