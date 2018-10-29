Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

VANCOUVER — Elias Pettersson scored twice to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
Markus Granlund, Jake Virtanen and Ben Hutton also scored for the Canucks (7-6-0) while Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.
Jordan Greenway and Ryan Suter replied for the Wild (6-3-2). Devan Dubnyk stopped 26-of-30 shots to get pegged with the loss.
Hear from Coach Green following a #Canucks 5-2 victory over the Wild, live from Rogers Arena. https://t.co/5M7YPLfFIO
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 30, 2018
Granlund opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period only for Greenway to tie it 35 seconds later.
Virtanen restored the lead for the Canucks early in the second and Pettersson made it 3-1 minutes later before Suter got one back for the Wild while on the power play at 14:37.
Pettersson added his seventh of the season and second of the night on a breakaway early in the third and Sutton scored an empty netter to seal the win.
Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and didn’t return.
RELATED: Malkin has 3 points as Penguins blank Canucks 5-0
THE CANADIAN PRESS