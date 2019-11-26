Earl Marriott Secondary swimmers - Anya Prokopich, Emma Van Veen, Georgia Springate and Veronica Phillips – won gold in the girls 400-m relay at B.C. High School Swimming Championships this month in Richmond. (Contributed photo)

Earl Marriott swimmers excel in the pool

Relay teams land on podium at B.C. High School Swimming Championships

It was top-five finishes all around for the Earl Marriott Secondary swim team earlier this month at high-school swimming provincials in Richmond.

At the Nov. 15 meet, the South Surrey team – which featured 42 swimmers, all of whom qualified for B.C. championships by virtue of strong performances at South Fraser regional championships in early November – finished fourth overall as a team, and second among B.C. public schools.

Breaking it down further, Marriott’s boys placed third overall, while the girls were fifth.

Three EMS relay teams won medals at provincials. One group – Anya Prokopich, Emma Van Veen, Georgia Springate and Veronica Phillips – won gold in the girls 400-m freestyle, while a second team also finished first in the mixed 200-m freestyle relay. That team was made up of Alan Deng, Cameron Cooke, Phillips and Prokopich.

Rounding out the relay medals were a pair of third-place performances by one of the school’s boys teams – Deng, Cooke, Quinn Davies and Josh Seto.

Two weeks prior to provincials, at South Fraser championships – also held at Richmond’s Watermania pool – EMS had 67 swimmers in the pool.

At that event, eight relay teams won gold, eight won silver and four won bronze. Nine other teams finished just off the podium, in fourth.


Most Read