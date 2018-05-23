Earl Marriott’s senior girls rugby team is in Williams Lake this week for provincial championships. (Contributed photo)

Earl Marriott Mariners senior girls hit pitch for rugby provincials

South Surrey side in Williams Lake this week for eight-team B.C. high school showdown

A year after winning only a single game all season, the Earl Marriott Mariners’ senior girls rugby team is heading to provincials, with an eye on bringing home a new banner for the school gym.

The near 30-player squad – made up not just of Grade 12s, but a slew of junior-aged players, as well – left Wednesday for Williams Lake, which will host the eight-team tournament. The triple-A tournament began Thursday, with the Mariners up against Cowichan Secondary from Vancouver Island.

Results of that game – which were not available by Peace Arch News’ press deadline – determine who Marriott would play today (Friday).

Regardless of how this weekend’s action shakes down, coach Davinder Deol deemed the season a success. Last year, the team – made up of many of the same players as this year’s squad – finished with a 1-7 win-loss record. This year, their record was reversed, with the team’s only loss coming in the Fraser Valley championship game, which they lost to Abbotsford’s Yale Lions.

The Mariners went undefeated and finished first in the Fraser Valley’s south zone, Deol added.

“It’s been a great season, and they’re looking pretty good, considering where they came from last year, being 1-7, so I’m pretty proud of the girls,” he said.

Deol – a member of the Semiahmoo Old Boys Rugby Club – credits the one-year turnaround in large part to experience – a key ingredient to any winning team, especially one that’s as young as the Mariners’.

“They went through a lot last year, so this is pretty great for them,” he said, adding that team manager Andrew Fiddis was also a key component to the team’s success this year.

“To say they have had a successful season is an understatement,” Fiddis said in an email. “The EMS girls rugby team has never achieved this level of success in the school’s history.”

In addition to their provincial appearance in Williams Lake, a dozen members of the team were on Vancouver Island earlier this month for rugby sevens provincials, where they finished third.

And as successful as they’ve been this season, the future is looking bright as well, Deol pointed out.

“The younger players are really starting to come up (and play well), and we only graduate three players this season, so most of them will be back.”

The provincial tournament wraps up Saturday.

Previous story
South Surrey cadets win national marksmanship title

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Delta to expect high flows, little flooding in coming weeks

The emergency operations centre will remain open, however no flooding is expected in Delta

Surrey, Delta residents arrested after $100,000 of stolen liquor found

Arrests follow an internal investigation by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch

The long table’s set for fourth annual community dinner in Surrey

Cuban flank steak the main course at Surrey Civic Plaza in June

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP release sketch of ‘suspicious person’ who approached child outside school

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as South Asian, in his 40s or younger, with a beard and a blue turban

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

B.C. aHUS patient in need of kidney donation

Despite receiving $750K drug Soliris, Paul Chung’s kidneys failed

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Most Read