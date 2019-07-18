Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (File photo)

Earl Marriott grad to join SFU track-and-field team

B.C. high school javelin champ Rori Denness heads to Burnaby Mountain program

A recent Earl Marriott Secondary track-and-field star is headed to Burnaby Mountain.

Earlier this month, Simon Fraser University announced its 17-person recruiting class for 2019 and among them is Rori Denness, who is the reigning senior girls javelin champion at BC High School Track and Field Championships.

At the provincial championship this spring, Denness won the javelin title for a third consecutive year, with a toss of 38.75 m.

Denness is no stranger to the national podium, either. In 2016, she won gold at the Legion National Track and Field Championships, competing against older competition in the U18 category.

Denness won’t be the only new recruit tasked with boosting SFU’s throwing program. Fellow Surrey thrower Nia Cayenne from Holy Cross Regional High School is also joining the team, as is Vancouver’s Iqam Bhandal on the men’s side.

“I am so excited about our 2019 recruiting class,” said SFU track-and-field head coach Brit Townsend. “They are a group of talented athletes with a passion to succeed, both athletically and academically. They have genuine enthusiasm that will be a part of our success moving forward.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England

Just Posted

Hundial the latest councillor to split from McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

Councillor says the mayor dissolving the public safety committee was the ‘final straw’ for him

Langley organizers invite special guest to Gone Country

Cancer fundraising, day-long concert sold out more than a month and a half ahead of Saturday’s event

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 46-year-old woman has been found

Police say Charanjit Ludu is safe

South Surrey teacher selected for advanced Holocaust studies

Mark Figueira attended the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum program July 8-12

‘Kim’s Convenience’ keeps Surrey actor busy when not working as church pastor in Guildford

Award-nominated James Yi will again play shop owner at Surrey Arts Centre next winter

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Pamela Anderson adds star power to B.C. Green Party town hall

Celebrity attended Nanaimo meeting with representatives from U.S.-based environmental group

Gas price inquiry questions Trans Mountain capacity, company denies collusion

The first of up to four days of oral hearings in the inquiry continue in Vancouver

Serious police incident unfolding at Sts’ailes near Agassiz

Small reserve near Agassiz surrounded by police vehicles, helicopter, ERT

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

RCMP release sketch of suspect in SFU assault, appeal to witnesses who helped woman

The RCMP want to talk to two women who helped the victim after she got to the parking lot

Will you be celebrating national hotdog day with any of these crazy flavours?

The popularity of hotdogs spans generations, cultures

Most Read