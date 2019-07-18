Earl Marriott grad to join SFU track-and-field team

A recent Earl Marriott Secondary track-and-field star is headed to Burnaby Mountain.

Earlier this month, Simon Fraser University announced its 17-person recruiting class for 2019 and among them is Rori Denness, who is the reigning senior girls javelin champion at BC High School Track and Field Championships.

At the provincial championship this spring, Denness won the javelin title for a third consecutive year, with a toss of 38.75 m.

Denness is no stranger to the national podium, either. In 2016, she won gold at the Legion National Track and Field Championships, competing against older competition in the U18 category.

Denness won’t be the only new recruit tasked with boosting SFU’s throwing program. Fellow Surrey thrower Nia Cayenne from Holy Cross Regional High School is also joining the team, as is Vancouver’s Iqam Bhandal on the men’s side.

“I am so excited about our 2019 recruiting class,” said SFU track-and-field head coach Brit Townsend. “They are a group of talented athletes with a passion to succeed, both athletically and academically. They have genuine enthusiasm that will be a part of our success moving forward.”



