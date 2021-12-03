Delta’s Brent Seabrook to serve as Vancouver Giants volunteer assistant coach

Three-time Stanley Cup champ joining Keith McCambridge behind the bench while head coach is away

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook will be joining the Vancouver Giants as a volunteer/interim assistant coach, the team announced Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Vancouver Giants photo)

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook is joining the Vancouver Giants as a volunteer/interim assistant coach.

The South Delta Minor Hockey Association alumnus will join Keith McCambridge behind the bench while head coach Michael Dyck is away at the World Junior Championships, Giants general manager Barclay Parneta announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1).

Seabrook was behind the bench that night as the Giants hit the ice against the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place. The Giants won the game 5-3 for their fourth straight road victory.

READ MORE: Giants snag fourth straight road victory

“I’m grateful to the Vancouver Giants ownership, management staff, and the Tampa Bay Lightning for allowing me this opportunity to give back to the game and to help out while Michael Dyck goes for gold,” Seabrook said in a statement on the Giants’ website. “I’m looking forward to being part of the great culture the Giants have created and I can’t wait to get started.”

Seabrook is a veteran of 1,114 career NHL regular season games and an additional 123 playoff games, all with the Chicago Blackhawks. During that time he registered 103 regular season goals and 361 assists for 464 points, adding another 59 points — 20 goals and 39 assists — in the playoffs. The long-time alternate captain played an integral role in leading the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and is is the franchise’s sixth highest scoring defenceman of all time.

RELATED: Blackhawks win razor-close Cup final

“We are incredibly excited that Brent has decided to share his wealth of hockey knowledge with our players and staff sitting in as a guest coach while Michael Dyck is at the World Junior Championships,” Parneta said. “Brent’s hockey experience will surely benefit players and staff alike.”

Internationally, Seabrook represented Canada six different times, winning gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics, 2005 World Juniors and 2003 World Under-18 tournament, as well as silver at the 2004 World Juniors and 2001 World Under-17s. He also represented Canada at the World Championships in 2006.

Prior to his pro career, Seabrook played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. From 2000-2005 he appeared in 264 games and recorded 39 goals and 137 assists for 176 points. Currently, he’s ranked third all-time in scoring among Hurricanes defencemen.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver Giants win back-to-back road victories



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL