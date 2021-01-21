North Surrey Minor Football players in action. The club is among Surrey-area recipients of the B.C. government’s Local Sport Relief Fund. (File photo)

COVID ‘relief’ funding for some sports groups in Surrey, White Rock, Delta

‘Without financial support, these clubs are at risk of closure,’ says B.C. government

Several Surrey/White Rock sports organizations will get some provincial funding to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some in Delta.

The $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund will be distributed to sports organizations across the Lower Mainland, the B.C. government announced Thursday (Jan. 21).

The pandemic has put financial pressure on many sports clubs that have had limited ability to offer programming and fundraise to cover expenses, according to a news release posted to news.gov.bc.ca: “Without financial support, these clubs are at risk of closure, leaving communities without local access to sport. A total of 288 organizations will be supported by the Local Sport Relief Fund.”

The fund is designed to cover administration and operational costs for approved applicants.

“Eligible expenses include insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs, equipment essential to providing sports programs and COVID-19 related supplies, such as cleaning products, signage and personal protective equipment,” the news release says.

“Given the significant number of applications received for the initial Local Sport Relief Fund, the ministry is considering other opportunities to support the sport sector.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Rebels open registration with plans for ‘skills and drills’ season of box lacrosse.

The list of approved Local Sport Relief Fund grant recipients is posted on viaSport’s website (viasport.ca) as a 10-page PDF.

Surrey/White Rock recipients include Surrey Lacrosse Association, Surrey Storm Fastpitch Association, Surrey Untied Soccer Club, Surrey Water Polo Club, White Rock South Surrey Minor Football Club, Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association, Peace Arch Curling Club, Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club, North Surrey Minor Football, Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club, Langley Blades Speed Skating Club, Guildford Athletic Club, Fleetwood Fastpitch Association, Dynamo Swim Club, Dashmesh field hockey club, Coastal FC, Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association and Bayside Athletic Association.

Delta-based organizations to receive funding include Sungod Skating Club, Delta Gymnastics Society, North Delta Minor Hockey Association, Delta Ringette Association, Delta Skating Club, Delta Sungod Swim Club, Ladner Lawn Bowling Club and Metro Women’s Soccer League.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Busiest we’ve ever been’: Tennis has some bounce in Surrey during COVID-19.


Most Read