Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials

Jake Starheim scores twice, Dave Hicks solid in net in 3-1 victory Saturday in South Surrey

Coastal FC’s premier men’s soccer team has advanced into the second round of provincials, after a victory Saturday afternoon against a familiar foe – Croatia SC of the Vancouver Metro Soccer League.

Coastal won the game 3-1, and now advance into quarter-finals of the 16-team tournament. This Saturday, they’ll play another VMSL squad, Club Inter, with the winner advancing to semifinals.

Against Croatia – which defeated Coastal FC members during provincials a few years back, when most of the Coastal crew played for a North Delta-based team – Coastal was led offensively by Jake Starheim, who had two goals and also helped set up a third.

• RELATED: Coastal FC wins Soccer City Cup

Starheim, however, gave most of the credit for the victory to goalkeeper Dave Hicks, who Starheim said kept the score close in the early stages, when Croatia was controlling the play.

“We could’ve been down two or three if not for him,” Starheim said. “He kept us in the game.”

This Saturday’s game against Inter is scheduled for Saturday, noon at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Previous story
White Rock Tritons sweep Twins, fall to Royals in BCPBL action

Just Posted

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Hundreds of rabbits to be vaccinated at South Surrey clinic

Vets volunteering time to protect 200-plus animals

Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials

Jake Starheim scores twice, Dave Hicks solid in net in 3-1 victory Saturday in South Surrey

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Most Read