Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials

Jake Starheim scores twice, Dave Hicks solid in net in 3-1 victory Saturday in South Surrey

Coastal FC’s premier men’s soccer team has advanced into the second round of provincials, after a victory Saturday afternoon against a familiar foe – Croatia SC of the Vancouver Metro Soccer League.

Coastal won the game 3-1, and now advance into quarter-finals of the 16-team tournament. This Saturday, they’ll play another VMSL squad, Club Inter, with the winner advancing to semifinals.

Against Croatia – which defeated Coastal FC members during provincials a few years back, when most of the Coastal crew played for a North Delta-based team – Coastal was led offensively by Jake Starheim, who had two goals and also helped set up a third.

Starheim, however, gave most of the credit for the victory to goalkeeper Dave Hicks, who Starheim said kept the score close in the early stages, when Croatia was controlling the play.

“We could’ve been down two or three if not for him,” Starheim said. “He kept us in the game.”

This Saturday’s game against Inter is scheduled for Saturday, noon at South Surrey Athletic Park.