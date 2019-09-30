Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers fall to Kelowna Owls

(Photos: Malin Jordan)

The No. 1-ranked Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers dropped a close game to the Kelowna Owls Sept. 27 on the last play of the game.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kelowna kicked a walk-off field goal to win the game 10-7.

Tremel States-Jones was easily the star of the game for Tweedsmuir. He scored the Panthers’ only touchdown when he raced in for a 20-yard TD with about five minutes left in the game to make the score 7-0. States-Jones also made two interceptions and recovered two fumbles.

The Panthers (1-1) next face Abbotsford (2-0) at home Oct. 4. Kickoff is 1 p.m.