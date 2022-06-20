Cloverdale Tigers roar as provincial champs in U8

The Cloverdale U8 Tigers hold up their medals after winning the provincial championship in spring flag football. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)

The Cloverdale Community Football Association celebrated a golden win June 12.

The club’s U8 spring flag football team won the gold medal at the provincial championships.

”The U8 Tigers went undefeated in the round robin play-off format and defeated South Delta in the finals to win the championship,” said Yeera Sami, president of the Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA).

He said the kids fought hard to win a tough championship battle.

“The Tigers defense had a stellar performance,” he added. “Every player on the team was a standout.”

Sami said all CCFA teams did well in their respective divisions at the flag football provincial championships, which were held at South Surrey Athletic Park.

He said the club’s U14 flag team also had a great provincial tournament.

“(They) came up a little short in the championship and lost in a close game.”

Hundreds of teams from across B.C. laced up their cleats at the flag-football provincial championships over three days June 10-12.

In the end, six teams were crowned champs of the British Columbia Provincial Football Association, and five will now advance to nationals, which will be held across at various locales across the country, depending on age.

The hosts from White Rock – who had a total of 30 teams and more than 350 players taking part across all divisions – earned one championship, as the association’s Bombers team won the under-12 division. Other champions included the North Delta Gators (U19), North Surrey Destroyers (U16), Coquitlam K9s (U14), Coquitlam Regulators (U10) and Cloverdale Tigers (U8).

—with files from Nick Greenizan.



