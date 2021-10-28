Captain gives White Rock Whalers shootout victory over Aldergrove

Leave it to the captain to right the ship.

On Wednesday night in Aldergrove, the White Rock Whalers put an end to a modest two-game losing streak thanks to a shootout winner from captain Tyler Price, whose tally gave the visiting team a 6-5 victory over the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

Prior to the victory, the Whalers had dropped back-t0-back game to the Mission City Outlaws and Langley Trappers, though their record stayed above .500 and currently sits at 8-6-1 (win-loss-overtime loss), which is near the bottom of the Tom Shaw Conference. The conference has just one team out of six below the .500 mark – the 2-14 Port Moody Panthers.

After last week’s loss to Mission, White Rock head coach noted that it was a “tough stretch for us right now” while adding that his team needed to “compete harder.”

On Wednesday, the Whalers fell behind the Kodiaks 1-0 early in the first period, before the offence got into gear and poured in four goals before the first intermission to take a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes. Ryden Mathieson scored twice, with Cole Svendson and Jacob Dorohoy added the other two goals.

Aldergrove’s Taylor Chiu scored the only goal of the second frame, and in the third, Hezekiah Mbaja scored for White Rock, though a pair of Aldergrove goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation time tied the score and sent the game to overtime, where nothing was decided.

Price’s shootout marker gave White Rock goalie Kyle Spak credit for the win on the scoresheet.

The Whalers have two games this weekend – Saturday against the first-place North Vancouver Wolfpack at Harry Jerome Arena in North Van, and on Halloween night, at home against the Port Moody Panthers.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Junior B HockeyWhite Rock