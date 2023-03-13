Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Northeastern Huskies forward Aidan McDonough (25) during an NCAA hockey game against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Vancouver Canucks have signed McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adam Glanzman

Canucks sign forward Aidan McDonough to two-year entry-level contract

Former 7th-round draft pick inks deal after completing his college career

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Aidan McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old led the Northeastern University Huskies with 20 goals and 38 points in 34 games in his fourth and final NCAA season.

McDonough helped lead Northeastern win this year’s Beanpot championship, which features the four major college teams in the Boston area. He scored the only shootout goal in a 3-2 win over Harvard in the tournament final.

The Milton, Mass., native also won the Beanpot in 2020 when he posted a game-high four points (one goal, three assists) in a 5-4 double-overtime victory over Boston University.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward had 124 points (66 goals, 58 assists) over 124 career games with the Huskies.

McDonough was originally selected by the Canucks in the seventh round, 195th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

“Aidan has continued to improve his game each year since being drafted and we are very pleased to have agreed to terms with him today,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has steadily grown into a leadership role with Northeastern throughout his time there, and our development team is looking forward to working with him as he starts his pro hockey career.”

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks sniper Kuzmenko meets fans in Surrey at sold-out autograph session
Next story
BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Just Posted

The Surrey Falcons U15 A1 female hockey team won league and playoff banners leading to the provincial championship tournament this week. (Photo: Facebook.com/surreyfalcons)
6 Surrey-area minor hockey teams to battle for B.C. championships starting March 19

Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko poses for a photo with a fan at the Pastime Sports & Games store at Guildford Town Centre on Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Canucks sniper Kuzmenko meets fans in Surrey at sold-out autograph session

Hopeful BC Lions Uproar Dance Team applicants auditioned in-person at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday (March 12). (Nik Kowalski/BC Lions photo)
BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after a body was discovered. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP investigates Whalley apartment fire after a body is found inside an apartment unit

Pop-up banner image