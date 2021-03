Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice

The forward played 11 minutes on ice during Vancouver’s last game, March 24

Vancouver Canucks’ Adam Gaudette celebrated a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks head coach announced Tuesday that forward Adam Gaudette tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re following NHL protocol and he left the ice,” Travis Green said during a press conference.

The player was pulled off the ice mid-practice.

“Our players get tested every day,” Green said. “They were tested this morning and we’ll see what they say when they come back.”

The league’s rules require players and staff to be tested daily and any time an individual’s initial test comes back positive, the lab does a second test on the initial sample.

If a second test is negative, a second sample is collected. If that second sample returns a positive result, it is considered to be a “confirmed positive.”

The league requires individuals who test positive to self isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self isolate for 14 days.

Gaudette played around 11 minutes – among other players – during Vancouver’s last game on March 24. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 33 games for Vancouver this season.

Green said winger Jake Virtanen stayed home from Tuesday morning’s practice as “he wasn’t feeling well.”

The Canucks are scheduled to host the Calgary Flames Wednesday night.

– with files from Canadian Press

Coach Green provides health and injury updates on Elias Pettersson, Jake Virtanen and Adam Gaudette and then discusses Travis Boyd. pic.twitter.com/jLRfoSx8Xp — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 30, 2021



