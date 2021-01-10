Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

All practices and workouts scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 10) will be cancelled, the team announced just after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

In a social media post, the team said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19.”

Details for Monday’s schedule are expected to be announced later on Sunday. The news of the potential exposure comes just one week after B.C. gave its approval for NHL teams to play in the province.

The team is currently still scheduled to start its 56-game season on Wednesday (Jan. 13) with a game against the Edmonton Oilers. Due to concerns over cross-border travel during the pandemic, Canadian teams will play in a 13-team North division.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

READ MORE: NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

More to come.

