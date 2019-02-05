Canucks’ Bo Horvat in Surrey for ‘VIP meet and greet’

Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat will be in Surrey for a “VIP meet and greet” this weekend.

The event will be held at The Hockey Shop on Sunday, Feb. 10.

The retailer is giving away 50 tickets for “VIP access” to meet Horvat, who many see as the NHL team’s future captain.

“Each ticket allows the winner and guest to meet Bo and get a photo and signed item and be part of a Q&A,” says a post at thehockeyshop.com.

The website details “five ways to win,” including daily ticket giveways on the shop’s social media channels.

The Hockey Shop’s fire-damaged store was back in business in November, more than a year after arson caused flames to rip through the one-time A&B Sound store location in Whalley, at 10280 City Parkway.

