(Photo: facebook.com/Canucks)

Canucks at Surrey golf course for ‘The Jake’ annual tournament

Annual charity event serves as launch of hockey season for NHL team

Vancouver Canucks players, management and alumni will be at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club today (Wednesday) for the 35th annual Jake Milford Charity Invitational.

“The Jake” tournament and dinner serves as a fundraiser for the Canucks for Kids Fund and Canucks Alumni Foundation prior to the start of another NHL season.

An online auction website will close at 6:40 p.m. today. The most popular silent-auction items include “Be in a Canucks Team Photo,” “Caddy for a Canuck” and “Brock Boeser Autographed NHL All Star Jersey.”

CLICK HERE to view auction items.

“You can bid on prizes at #TheJake2018 that are once-in-a-lifetime #Canucks experiences and support the @Canucksforkids Fund this year!” said a tweet from the Canucks’ team account.

Last year, the tournament in Surrey raised more than $429,280 for the two charities.

“Since 1984, ‘The Jake’ has been a conduit for us to celebrate the strong bonds that tie together our past, present and future,” says a post at jakemilfordauction.com. “This full-team golf tournament kicks off each hockey season with the full roster of Canucks players, coaches, management and alumni, teeing off alongside guests on the beautiful double courses at Northview Golf Club.”

On Friday morning at Whistler’s Meadow Park Sports Centre, the Canucks will begin training camp for the 2018-19 hockey season. The daily on-ice sessions, held from Friday to Monday, are open to the public and free to attend.

Training camp will be attended by 59 players, including six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards.


