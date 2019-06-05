A skateboarder gets some air at Cloverdale Youth Park. (File photo)

Canada’s top skateboarders to roll at Cloverdale park

Men and women will compete at Pacific Open event at youth park June 15

Some of Canada’s top skateboarders will roll into Cloverdale Youth Park for a national event this month.

The Pacific Open competition will feature street-style boarding on Saturday, June 15, as the first stop on the 2019 Canada Skateboard National Event Series.

The series is a non-profit contest involving both men’s and women’s street skateboarding, according to a City of Surrey release Wednesday.

The series will establish the Canadian National Skateboard ranking list, which gives skaters the chance to represent Canada at international events leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

“This park has it all – banks, ledges, stairs, rails, hubbas and hips,” boasts an event post at canadaskateboard.ca. “A local favourite, the park will be full of energy as we kick off the first stop of the 2019 National Series.”

Rose Archie will be a special guest judge at the event in Cloverdale, on 176th Street at 62nd Avenue.

“Rose is a driven and passionate Indigenous skateboarder who left her home on the reserve to forge a new path through the sport,” the release says. “She has become one of the most influential women in Canadian skateboarding, connecting and empowering women in her community through sport and her philosophy of staying true to yourself.”

Meantime, the Surrey Rides program – a free skateboard, scooter and bike competition for riders 21 years and younger – gets going for another summer on Saturday (June 8), with a “Skate and Bike: Timed Competition and Best Trick Contest” at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre from noon to 6 p.m. More details are posted at surrey.ca/surreyrides.

