Japan’s Yujiro Kume (14) stretches for the ball as Canada’s Omar Bousmina (6) beats out an infield single during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Japan’s Yujiro Kume (14) stretches for the ball as Canada’s Omar Bousmina (6) beats out an infield single during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday

Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action.

After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.

Mayervich drove in Canada’s first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.

Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.

With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.

Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday.

– The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bronze Boot, then punted: North Surrey football games moved south during stadium construction

Just Posted

A 40-year-old driver died at the scene of a crash at 192nd Street and the Langley Bypass late Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Fatal two-car crash closes Langley Bypass in east Surrey overnight

After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)
Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

North Surrey Minor Football’s Cardinals team in Peewee division action during the 2021 Bronze Boot tournament at Bear Creek Park. (Photo: facebook.com/NSMFGameDay)
Bronze Boot, then punted: North Surrey football games moved south during stadium construction

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns Saturday, Aug. 27 for the fourth of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale Aug. 27