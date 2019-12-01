Both senior and junior varsity Panthers fall short in provincial championship game

Naherny Malik embraces Reggie Elie after Lord Tweedsmuir’s 45-0 defeat in the senior AAA provincial final Nov. 30 at B.C. Place. (Photo: Olivia Johnson)

It just wasn’t Lord Tweedsmuir’s day Nov. 30, as both the junior and senior varsity football teams lost in their respective provincial championship games.

Early in day, they JV squad dropped their final to Victoria’ s Mt. Douglas 41-21. Later in the day, LT fell to Vancouver College 45-0 in the senior AAA provincial championship game.

JUNIOR VARSITY

In the JV game, LT started strong, scoring a TD on their first drive.

After a great kickoff return to around midfield, the Panthers lost some yardage on first and second down. But QB McCord Leeson unleashed a bullet throw on a 3rd-and-25 to Manav Sandher. Sandher caught the ball and ran up the turf for a 45-yard gain to the Mt. Doug 12-yard line. Then running back Reggie Elie powered the ball 10 yards down to the two. On the next play Leeson ran the ball himself off tackle for a two-yard TD.

McCord Leeson just breaks the plane to give @ltsssports the lead pic.twitter.com/tgZJZ3jM7N — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) November 30, 2019

But Mt. Douglas answered back immediately with a converted touchdown to make the score 7-7.

From there, LT punted and Mt. Douglas scored another TD on their next drive.

Ultimately, LT’s defence couldn’t shut down Mt. Doug’s running combo of QB Hunter Swift and RB Miltiadis Koulelis.

The Rams then scored on the first play of the second quarter to go up 14-7.

On the Panthers next possession, Elie powered the ball up the field a few times, gaining an extra five yards after contact on every running play.

But Leeson threw an interception, his first of five on the day, and Mt. Doug took control of the game for good.

Dujela with his 2nd pick of the day for @MtDougFootball pic.twitter.com/STHWilsF9g — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) November 30, 2019

Near the end of the second quarter, Mt. Douglas threw a 15-yard TD to move ahead 21-7.

Leeson and the Panthers got a touchdown back to go into the half 21-14, but the second half belonged to Mt. Doug as they outscored Tweedy in the final two quarters 20-7.

Leeson picking up his 2nd TD of the day for @ltsssports pic.twitter.com/iA3o8WCijh — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) November 30, 2019

SENIOR VARSITY

In the AAA senior final, the Vancouver College Fighting Irish smothered Lord Tweedsmuir’s offense so completely the Panthers failed to move the ball significantly on any drive in the game.

Noah Anderson and Tremel States-Jones had great runs here and there—as the power runners managed to break tackles on every play—but Tweedy kept going three-and-out against College’s concrete defensive wall.

The Panthers woes started early. After going down 13-0, LT only managed six yards on the first three plays of their next possession. Facing a 4th-and-four, Tweedy set up for a punt from their own 30-yard line. Long-snapper Lucas Glenn sent a high snap over the head of Terrel Jones and Jones chased the ball down to his own end zone, giving up a two-point safety to the Irish.

When Tweedy did connect on a play, they seemed to be unlucky each time.

After an eight-yard catch-and-run from QB Key’Shaun Dorsey to WR Terrel Jones, College stripped the ball and took over on the Panthers’ 35-yard line.

Colin Dolynski recovers the fumble for @VCIrishSports pic.twitter.com/gem68G8jkd — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

Or on another drive, after a few good runs, Dorsey threw a pick six.

Keijuan Johnson with the pick-6 for @VCIrishSports pic.twitter.com/XZdkMTfFP3 — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

The first half ended 36-0. College added a defensive touchdown (pick six) and another safety in the second half, the make the final 45-0.

But to blame Tweedy’s play, coaching, or game prep, would be misleading.

Unfortunately, Tweedy faced a College team that dominated the 2019 high school football season.

College posted the largest margin of victory ever in a AAA final. (The previous record was a 42-0 victory for Notre Dame over Handsworth in 1972.)

And over 11 games this year, VC outscored their opponents 408-73, which included six shutouts—a difficult feat in football.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

