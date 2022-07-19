Bodybuilding champions crowned at Abbotsford IFBB event

Burlington, Ont.’s Antoine Vaillant poses during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed second at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford was invaded by dozens and dozens of some of the most vascular athletes on the continent this past weekend as Vancouver Pro/Am Show made its first-ever appearance at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness sanctioned event has been hosted in various venues across the Lower Mainland, but made brought the muscles and protein to Abbotsford for its debut on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

Saturday saw amateur athletes compete for the opportunity to earn an IFBB pro card. Receiving a card allows them to compete as a pro at other IFBB events.

Those earning their pro cards included: Chris Buhr (men’s bodybuilding – open heavyweight overall winner), Cyril Gascon (men’s classic physique – open class A overall winner), Taylor Wilson (men’s physique – open class F overall winner), Monika Podgorski (women’s physique – open class B and overall winner), Brittany Offers (women’s figure – open class C overall winner), Samantha Zwarich (women’s wellness – open class B and overall winner) and Racquel Hutchinson (open class F overall winner).

Sunday featured the IFBB pros compete for an opportunity to earn an invitation to Mr. Olympia, which occurs in Las Vegas in December.

The Pro winners included:

Men’s Open: Iain Valliere

Classic Physique: Chen Kang

Men’s Physique: Charjo Grant

Fitness: Abby Bolton

Figure: Valerie Ratelle

Bikini: Susana Aramayo

Men’s open competitors hit the stage on Sunday (July 17). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Ottawa’s Iain Valliere displays his muscularity during the men’s open competition at the 2022 Vancouver Pro IFBB show in Abbotsford on Sunday (July 17). He placed first at the event. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)