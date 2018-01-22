Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Bell Canada and the National Football League applied earlier this month to have the Supreme Court of Canada overturn a regulatory decision to ban substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the Super Bowl.

Documents filed Jan. 2 show that the media company and the NFL submitted an application to the Supreme Court to appeal the CRTC decision that was upheld by a Federal Court of Appeal in late December.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced the ban on simultaneous substitution of Canadian advertising over American broadcasts in 2015, but it took effect during 2017’s game.

Justice David G. Near wrote in a judgement delivered Dec. 18 that there is a certain irony that legislation with an objective to protect the Canadian broadcasting industry is being used to allow for the broadcasting of American ads during the Super Bowl to the apparent detriment of the industry.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles headed to Super Bowl

READ MORE: Tom Brady leads Patriots back to Super Bowl, top Jaguars 24-20

Bell Media spokesman Scott Henderson said in an email at the time that the company hoped the CRTC will take a close look at the clear impact of its decision on Canadian broadcasting.

In August, Bell asked the CRTC to re-consider its decision, claiming its advertising revenues dropped by $11 million and it lost 40 per cent of its audience for the football game.

Henderson declined to provide comment on the Supreme Court appeal application.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTOS: Semiahmoo wins Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic for second straight year

Just Posted

What the 2016 Census tells us about Surrey

The City of Surrey, by the numbers

City removes signs opposing housing development at Surrey golf course

While opponents claim political interference, City of Surrey says signs were not lawfully erected

ZYTARUK: Only the truth, and nothing but

Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.

Brother of teen killed by stray bullet in Vancouver says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down while on his way home from dinner with his family

Make and break New Year’s ‘WrestleLutions’ this Saturday

Cloverdale-based All Star Wrestling presenting full line up Saturday, Jan. 27

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

Man lives despite malfunctioning defibrillator at B.C. arena

A middle-aged man went into cardiac arrest after at game at Pitt Meadows Arena last Wednesday.

Cause of Northern B.C. seaplane crash released

TSB releases report on seaplane crash during a water landing in 2016 near First Nations community

Vancouver police crack down on pop-up pot vendors

Officers raided merchants’ tables on Robson Square late Sunday

Bell Media, NFL take appeal over Super Bowl ad rules to top court

At issue is a ban on substituting American ads with Canadian ones during the game’s broadcast

Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Debbie Anderson the latest from group to face jail for teaching debunked ‘natural person’ theory

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Semi rollover on Highway 3

Highway 3 is reduced to single-alternating lanes

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Most Read