BCHL

BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game

All-star events will be held Jan. 14 in Penticton, with NHL and college scouts in attendance

The BCHL will hold a Top Prospects Game this season as part of its 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend.

All-star festivities are taking place Jan. 14 in Penticton.

The Top Prospects Game will see 40 players selected through a vote by B.C.-based amateur scouts. Players listed by the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting will receive automatic entry. The remaining spots will go to current and future draft prospects, including top 16-year-olds.

Players will participate in an off-ice and on-ice combine prior to the game.

“This gives our athletes the chance to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts, as well as NCAA coaches, while competing against the top players in our league,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “This weekend is a celebration of our league’s past as well as its present, but the Top Prospects Game is a chance for us to also celebrate its future.”

The Top Prospects Game will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre while the All-Star Game will be played on a newly-built outdoor rink in downtown Penticton.

Rosters for the Top Prospects Game will be announced in December.

RELATED: BCHL creates interactive map to track alums in the NCAA

RELATED: BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLjunior hockey

Previous story
Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver
Next story
Cloverdale Minor Football Association dominating league play

Just Posted

Hip surgery patient Diana Draper (middle) at Surrey Memorial Hospital with medical team members (from left) Irina Watson, Alex Vesely, Keith Neufeld and Anil Thapar. (submitted photo)
Surrey hospital offers hip-replacement surgery with same-day discharge

Cloverdale minor football player Noah Yoo darts down the field Oct. 24 in a flag football game against the White Rock Titans. Cloverdale came from behind to edge White Rock 13-12. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Minor Football Association dominating league play

Fraser Health in mid-September declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westminster House in South Surrey. (Google Streetview photo)
Extended quarantine ‘very grim’ for residents of South Surrey retirement residence: daughter

Kids play in the TD Explore Zone at the Museum of Surrey. The museum is reopening the play area Nov. 2 after being closed for more than a year and a half. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
Kids play area to reopen at the Museum of Surrey