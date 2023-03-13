Hopeful BC Lions Uproar Dance Team applicants auditioned in-person at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday (March 12). (Nik Kowalski/BC Lions photo)

BC Lions Uproar Dance Team auditions held Sunday in White Rock

Hopeful CFL team dancers showcase their talent at choreographed tryouts

It was a busy day at Spiral Dance in White Rock on Sunday.

That’s when the BC Lions Uproar Dance Team held choreographed dance team auditions, their second round of auditions for the 2023 season.

Dancers had to first, register for the audition and apply online with a video.

Accepted applicants then advanced to the in-person auditions, the final tryouts in the process.

Approximately 100 to 150 candidates usually audition to fill 40 final game-day positions, according the the team’s website.

READ ALSO: Think you can dance? BC Lions Uproar Dance team wants you

Previous BC Lions Dance Team members also have to audition for the 2023 season in order to make the team.

If selected, being a BC Lions Dance Team member is a “large commitment for nine months,” the website notes.

The choreographed Dance Team rehearses every Sunday from 6-9 p.m. starting March 19 until the Grey Cup.

