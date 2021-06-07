The BC Hockey League announced that the 2021-‘22 season will begin in October, with teams playing 54 games each. (Darren Francis photo)

The BC Hockey League announced that the 2021-‘22 season will begin in October, with teams playing 54 games each. (Darren Francis photo)

BC Hockey League announces 54-game schedule to begin in October

Junior hockey league recently completed 20-game ‘pod’ season

The BC Hockey League’s 20-game mini season may have only just ended a few weeks ago, but the junior ‘A’ hockey circuit has already announced its plans for next season.

The league released its 2021-‘22 schedule Monday (June 7) and it looks similar to a traditional, pre-COVID-19 schedule, albeit with slightly fewer games. Training camps opening in mid-September – rather than late August, as has usually been the case – with the puck set to drop for the first regular-season game on Friday, Oct. 8.

Teams will each play 54 games instead of the usual 58, and playoffs will begin March 25.

Other key dates on the BCHL calendar include the BCHL Showcase (Oct. 20-24) and the BCHL Road Show (Feb. 19-20). According to a news release, further information on both events will be announced at a later date. The league also mentioned it plans to celebrate the BCHL’s 60th anniversary.

Last season’s start date was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league finally squeezing in a 20-game season from April until mid-May. Teams were split into 5 pods, with all games based in one arena per group. No post-season play was held, and the Fred Page Cup championship trophy was not handed out.

The upcoming schedule will see a return to inter-division play, barring any changes in the current B.C. health restrictions.

“We are excited to turn the page and get back to competing for a Fred Page Cup in 2021-‘22,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker.

“With our schedule now out, players as well as fans will have the opportunity to look ahead to key dates and get excited for our 60th anniversary season.”


Most Read