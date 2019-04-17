The Bayside Sharks Div. 1 women’s team will take on Cowichan-Westshore in a playoff game this weekend. (Don Wright photo)

Bayside, Surrey rugby clubs set for playoff matches

Men’s and women’s games set for South Surrey Athletic Park and Sullivan Park

A handful of Surrey rugby sides are heading into the playoffs on a roll.

The first round of the BC Rugby Union postseason – for both men’s and women’s divisions – begins Saturday.

Bayside will begin playoffs on a high note, too. The team finished first in the Div. 1 standings – ahead of Abbotsford and the Surrey Beavers – and did so in convincing fashion, after wins in the last two regular-season games gave the South Surrey-based crew a seven-point cushion over the second-place team.

The Beavers will also be on the field Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., as they host Abby at Sullivan Park in another first-division playoff tilt. Surrey had the advantage over their Valley competitors during the season, winning three of four games. Two of those wins, however, were by less than five points.

The winners of each game will advance to the Div. 1 finals, which are scheduled for May 4.

Bayside’s top women’s team has a playoff game on the horizon, too, as the Sharks pack their bags and head to Vancouver Island for a quarter-final battle against Cowichan-Westshore, set for 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Sharks had a slower start to the season than originally hoped, but rounded into form as the second half of the season progressed, and they’re winners of three straight headed into Saturday’s tilt.

Cowichan-Westshore did get the better of Bayside during the regular season, and edged the South Surrey team 29-25 in February.

In Div. 2, Bayside and Surrey clubs will be busy as well, with Bayside’s men’s team – which is unbeaten since November – hosting Abbotsford in South Surrey and the Beavers set to host Burnaby Lake at Sullivan Park. Surrey has only faced Burnaby once this season, winning 43-12 back in September.

Both games begin at 12:45 p.m.

A week later, in women’s second-division play, Bayside will travel to Vancouver’s Rupert Park for a April 27 semifinal game against Scribes RFC.

The Scribes finished the regular season as the top team in the divison, with a 6-1 win-loss record. However, they’re only loss came against the Sharks.


