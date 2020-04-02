Bayside Sharks’ director of rugby Andy Blackburn would like to see the province’s club season – men’s and women’s – moved from its current schedule to one that runs from March until early July. (Don Wright photo)

Bayside rugby director makes pitch for season shift

Andy Blackburn suggests COVID-19 cancellation could be impetus for BC Rugby change

Rugby seasons across the province have been shelved for the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following an announcement from BC Rugby last week.

But rather than wallow in the disappointment of a scuttled schedule, Bayside Rugby Club director Andy Blackburn hopes instead to use the break to bring forth positive change.

Namely, he’s renewed a push – which he said he’s made before – for the province’s club rugby season to move to a condensed spring schedule, rather than the current setup that runs in two halves, with the first running through the fall and winter – with an extended break for the holidays – and the second beginning in late winter/early spring, eventually wrapping up with provincial finals in May.

“It’s the biggest issue we have here in B.C., and I’ve been one of the biggest proponents of a new season,” Blackburn told Peace Arch News.

There are a handful of issues with the existing setup, Blackburn continued.

For starters, the B.C. rugby season – like the province’s soccer schedule – does not line up with leagues elsewhere, as it’s nearly impossible in other parts of the country to play an outdoor field sport in snowy, cold conditions.

But perhaps most important, Blackburn notes, is the sheer length of the season, which currently starts with preseasons games in late summer, and doesn’t wrap up until nine months later.

“It’s just the grind of the schedule … it’s not the number of games, it’s just the nature of how they’re scheduled,” he explained.

“And we’ve got that five- or six-week break (for Christmas) right in the middle of the season. Your players are just becoming match-fit come November, and then suddenly they have a break.

“And these are amateur players – and your average amateur player doesn’t use that break wisely. And then they come back in worse shape than when they left, and you start all over again and hope to get into top form in time for playoffs. You never really get players playing at the peak of fitness for any prolonged period of time.”

• READ ALSO: Bayside Rugby starts Facebook group that aims to help during COVID-19 crisis

• READ ALSO: Bayside Sharks edge Abbotsford for men’s Div. 1 rugby title

In recent years, Bayside – and other clubs – have seen numbers decline as players are unable or unwilling to commit for such long periods of time, Blackburn said. As well, playing nine months out of the year takes its toll on players physically, he added.

In fact, players’ health and safety was a key reason the current season was scrapped, rather than simply pushed ahead to an undetermined summer date.

“Rugby is a contact sport, so what shape would these players be in if it’s suddenly ‘Game-on’ in a few months? Player welfare was a big issue.”

Though the current COVID-19 crisis was unexpected and out of anyone’s control, Blackburn noted that this is the second year in a row the season has been truncated due to unforeseen circumstances. Last year, B.C. club teams – of all ages and genders – did not play for a number of weeks due to snow and ice.

“We had about a five-week period where we didn’t play a game because hell froze over,” Blackburn said. “These things – like COVID – they’re out of anyone’s control, but it’s still hard to look at what’s happened and say we’ve offered value for the money our players are paying.”

Though bullish on the idea of a schedule switch, Blackburn admits there could be field availability issues for some clubs if they’re suddenly playing later into the spring, though he suggested home games for those teams could be played earlier in the schedule before city fields gets booked with new sports. Games could also be played on a Thursday or Friday night rather than the more traditional Saturday afternoon, he said.

As well, if the current crisis improves by late summer, for example, and players are allowed back on the pitch, Blackburn knows it may be tough to convince players – fresh off a forced sabbatical – that they’ll now have to wait until the following March to play. If such a scenario comes to pass, he suggested less-competitive events could be scheduled – from exhibition tournaments to seven-a-side games – to fill the void.

“After times like this right now, I think a lot of people would come out of the woodwork to play again, whether it’s touch rugby, sevens or something with lower stakes,” he said. “Just get people playing again.

“If we – and BC Ruby – would just think outside the box a little bit, we could use this as an opportunity to adjust, look to the future and say, ‘How can we do things differently?’ I think a season change is one good thing that could come from this (current cancellation).

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But this has been broke for a long period of time.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusrugby

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tour de Delta cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Thousands of ‘PPE’ donated in Surrey, where one care home is ‘preparing for the worst’

SafeCare BC’s Operation Protect drive involves drop-off dates in Guildford

Psychologist’s advice on parenting in the pandemic

SFU psychology prof Dr. Tanya Broesch, with expertise in child development, discusses short and long-term impacts COVID-19 pandemic is having on children and parents alike

83-year-old Aldergrove man gives blood for the 200th time, saving 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake but Harvey Rempel challenes youth to start donating blood as his gift

‘Shocking decision’: Surrey soccer club won’t offer refunds to 350 teams for cancelled tourney

Registration fees would top $171K for Surrey Mayor’s Cup, postponed due to COVID-19

Surrey brewery distilling hand sanitizer in effort to fight pandemic

Central City Brewers is producing it in bulk and ‘more convenient’ sizes

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Abbotsford man who tries to start gas-station fight gets sprayed with gasoline

Suspect returns with knife and throws it at victim, but is quickly arrested by police

Abbotsford family of 5 who was stuck in Vietnam is now back home

Janzen family sends ‘huge and heartfelt’ thank you to everyone who helped

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ Dr. Henry urges as B.C records 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Top doctor urges British Columbians to halt non-essential travel within the province

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Money will help students cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Most Read