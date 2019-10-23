B.C.’s best wheelchair curling teams to compete in Cloverdale this winter

The province is home to some of the world’s most decorated wheelchair curlers

Cloverdale Curling Club will host the 2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championship.

News of the tourney host site was announced Wednesday (Oct. 23) by Curl BC (curlbc.ca), the sport’s governing body in the province.

The tournament, to be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020, will feature the best wheelchair curling teams from around B.C., and the winner will play at nationals in April at Club de curling de Boucherville, in Boucherville, Quebec.

B.C. is home to some of the most decorated wheelchair curlers in the world.

Last January at Langley Curling Centre, Richmond Curling Club’s Team Neighbour – Darryl Neighbour (Richmond), Bob MacDonald (Tsawwassen), Gary Cormack (Surrey) and Janice Ing (Vancouver) – took gold at the 2019 BC Wheelchair Curling Championship, with a 9-3 victory in the final.

Silver went to Team Austgarden, which included Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Rick Robinson (Surrey), Tracy Boyd (Langley) and Marney Smithies (Delta).

It was the second consecutive year that Langley Curling Centre played host to the wheelchair provincials.

“The year 2020 will be a great year of competition in B.C., and we are glad that we are adding Cloverdale to the list of communities hosting our events,” said Will Sutton, competitions manager with Curl BC. “We are really looking forward to helping make these events a positive experience for curlers, club volunteers and curling fans.”

Registration for the event in Cloverdale is done on the website curlbc.ca/wheelchair.

Elsewhere, Richmond Centre for Disability will again host its annual International Wheelchair Curling Bonspiel, from Nov. 20 to 24 at Richmond Curling Club. Tourney details are posted to rcdrichmond.org.

Also, wheelchair curling is offered Friday afternoons at Delta Thistle Curling Club, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 11415 84th Ave., North Delta. The fee is $5 for members of the curling club, or $10 for non-members. For more details, contact Melissa Sim at 604-333-3620, or email msim@curlbc.ca.



