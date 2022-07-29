B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

B.C. Lions rally for 32-17 win over Roughriders, match best start since 2007

Leos overcome a 17-4 second-quarter deficit, move to 5-1 on CFL season

The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the host Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The Lions overcame a 17-4 second-quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final.

The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first season as a starter, continued to live up to the hype, completing 27 of 33 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 1,941 yards on 153-of-193 passing, with 16 touchdowns.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions survive scare, claw out 17-12 victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Lions got touchdowns from Rourke on a one-yard run along with a 15-yard reception from Jevon Cottoy, and a 14-yard catch by Dominique Rhymes. Kicker Sean Whyte hit field goals of 16 and 39 yards and added a single on a miss from 46 yards. Stefan Flintoft had two singles on kickoffs. The Lions also got a safety when Marcus Sayles tackled Riders running back Jamal Morrow in the end zone in the second quarter.

Fajardo, on a one-yard run, and Tevin Jones, on an eight-yard reception, both scored touchdowns for Saskatchewan. Brett Lauther added a 28-yard field goal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BC LionsCFL

Previous story
Summer McIntosh wins 400 individual medley in stunning swim

Just Posted

This map (Map-1) shows where boundaries for the “Clayton Corridor” have been established in two general areas north of Fraser Highway, one encompassing the area from about 180th Street down to 186th Street, and another from both Hillcrest Village and Clayton Crossing shopping centres down to Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey)
City approves initial phase of Clayton Corridor Plan

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Esso gas station, located on 15 avenue and Nichol Road is one of few gas stations in the White Rock and South Surrey area experiencing a gas shortage. This Esso location had not received their delivery that was supposed to arrive yesterday, July 27. (Sobia Moman photo)
Gas shortage in South Surrey-White Rock leads drivers on hunt for fuel

Surrey RCMP say a Lower Mainland care aide, Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, has been charged with fraud, and now they’re releasing her name and photo in a bid for more information. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Care aide charged after wallet stolen from 96-year-old man, Surrey RCMP say