Haven’t got your end-of-life arrangements settled yet? The Victoria HarbourCats baseball club is giving away a complete funeral, cremation and wills package during their home game against the Corvallis Knights this Wednesday (July 18). Don Descoteau/Black Press

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Doing end-of-life planning isn’t usually connected to going to a baseball game.

But the Victoria HarbourCats and some sponsors of Wednesday’s West Coast League game at Wilson’s Group Stadium are teaming up to give one lucky winner a package worth more than $3,300.

The team will draw one name for a cremation and funeral package provided by Toneff Funeral Services and H.W. Wallace Cremation Service during the game against the Corvallis Knights (first pitch 6:35 p.m.). Included is a cremation service, casket and one original death certificate, with a total retail value of $2,500.

“This is a way to bring awareness to making sure people plan their futures in a way that helps their family deal with something that is inevitable to us all,” said HarbourCats managing partner Jim Swanson, whose family experienced a sudden death not long ago where the person’s financial affairs were not in order.

“Victoria is a great city and many people move here to enjoy the twilight of their lives. And not everyone has put these plans in place. This is about awareness, and we hope this night leads to more people getting all their affairs in order.”

The winner also receives a consultation and provision of a will, power of attorney and an advanced directive for health care, courtesy of Mary S. McManus from Stevenson Doell Law Corporation in Victoria. This service is worth $800, excluding taxes and disbursements.

And Adamek Financial is including in the winner’s package a complimentary insurance and financial planning consultation with senior consultant Scott Grant, to help figure out the dollars-and-cents aspects of planning for the future.

Tickets for the game are available through harbourcats.com or at Royal Athletic Park on the day. The WCL is currently in its all-star break, with the annual summer classic being played Tuesday in Port Angeles.

Victoria hosts Corvallis for two more games, Thursday and Friday this week, before hitting the road to play the Port Angeles Lefties for three from Saturday through Monday.

editor@vicnews.com

