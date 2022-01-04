All-Cloverdale final at a U11 C tournament in Squamish Dec. 19

The Cloverdale Colts U11 C4 team, coached by Wes Philips, won the gold medal at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 18-19. (Photo submitted: Keenan Brown)The Cloverdale Colts U11 C4 team, coached by Wes Philips, won the gold medal at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 18-19. (Photo submitted: Keenan Brown)
The Cloverdale Colts U11 C6 team, coached by Braeden Nelson, took home silver at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 18-19. (Image via Facebook/Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association)The Cloverdale Colts U11 C6 team, coached by Braeden Nelson, took home silver at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 18-19. (Image via Facebook/Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association)
The Cloverdale Colts U11 C4 play in the gold medal game at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 19. (Photo submitted: Keenan Brown)The Cloverdale Colts U11 C4 play in the gold medal game at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 19. (Photo submitted: Keenan Brown)

It was an all-Cloverdale final at a U11 tournament in Squamish Dec. 19.

Cloverdale minor hockey teams took both the gold and silver medals at the Squamish U11 Go Play tournament Dec. 18-19.

The Cloverdale Colts U11 C4 team, coached by Wes Philips, took gold, while the Cloverdale Colts U11 C6 team, coached by Braeden Nelson, took home silver.

Both teams fought hard in a thrilling 3-2 championship game.

Philips teams also won the team spirit award at the tournament.


