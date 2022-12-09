Abbotsford Canucks win streak hits five games

Canucks post dominant 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday

Make it five straight wins for the blazing hot Abbotsford Canucks.

The Canucks controlled all aspects of the game on Friday (Dec. 9) and recorded a dominant 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose at the Abbotsford Centre.

The offence continues to flow for the Canucks, as in those five games they have scored 30 goals.

It didn’t take long for Abbotsford to light the lamp on Friday, as Lane Pederson scored just 89 seconds into the game and then beat Moose goalie Oskari Salminen at 5:33 of the first. Pederson is now third in the American Hockey League in goals with 14 after his pair of goals.

Pederson on the power play makes it 2-0 Canucks and Wolanin's point streak extends to 13 games pic.twitter.com/U0BeqYuIiO — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 10, 2022

Rookie Linus Karlsson then potted his sixth at 14:11 of the first and Danila Klimovich added a goal at 16:42 to give Abbotsford a commanding 4-0 win after 20 minutes.

Karlsson with a great shift there makes it 3-0 Canucks pic.twitter.com/5HOyUk54IM — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 10, 2022

A scoreless second period followed, but the Canucks offence caught fire again in the third as Will Lockwood scored twice and Tristen Nielsen scored at 16:45 of the third to make it a 7-0 final.

Nice individual effort by Lockwood makes it 5-0. He's on a seven-game point streak pic.twitter.com/bCZIIhY5kX — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 10, 2022

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 19 saves for his first shutout this season and his second career AHL shutout. Jack Rathbone, Lockwood, Chase Wouters, Pederson, Klimovich and Justin Dowling all had multi-point games. Defenceman Christian Wolanin also extended his franchise record point streak to 13 games with one assist.

Abbotsford outshot Manitoba 29-19, with Lockwood and Dowling both leading the team with four shots on goal.

🖐️wins in a row has a nice ring to it pic.twitter.com/g5qJ7Io6yZ — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 10, 2022

Attendance inside the AC was reported at 4,973. The Canucks are riding a season high five game winning streak and have collected a point in six straight.

The two teams meet again inside the AC on Saturday (Dec. 10). Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game is also a food drive to help benefit Archway Food Bank. Donations will be accepted at gates one, two, four and seven prior to the game.

The Abbotsford Canucks and @saveonfoods have partnered to present a food drive benefitting the @AbbyFoodBank Be sure to bring your non-perishable food items to Saturday's game!🥫🥫 pic.twitter.com/5MzRCxQDx4 — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) December 8, 2022

