Abbotsford Canucks release season ticket pricing

The Abbotsford Canucks have released details on pricing for season tickets and are offering fans a number of options and fixed-term packages to retain tickets over several years.

The Canucks have split the Abbotsford Centre into 11 different pricing sections and terms available include single season and three-, four- or five-year terms.

The most affordable season ticket package is located in the family zone (section 103) and will set fans back $674 for a single season. The family zone does not allow alcohol consumption and is only available on a single season term.

The next four price sections are all available on all four terms and vary in cost. A longer term creates a lower per-season cost. The top four price points are considered “CLUB” and are only available on three-, four- or five-year terms. The single season option is unavailable for this section.

Season ticket members will soon be able to visit the Abbotsford Centre in person to choose their own seats for the inaugural season. Seat selection dates and full information will be announced on Thursday (Aug. 19).

Season ticket members also receive benefits such as:

15% discount at the Team Store

Pre-sale opportunities for concerts and other events

Recognition of support on the Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members Founders Wall

Complimentary access to watch all of the team’s road games via AHLTV

Exclusive member events

Single game and group packages pricing is to be released at a later date.

The multi-year term season ticket package is a unique option for the Canucks, as ordinarily season ticket holders have to renew annually. The St. Louis Blues did offer a similar package for season ticket holder last year.

“This is an exciting milestone, and we are pleased to announce our Season Ticket Membership packages for our first season,” stated Rob Mullowney, Abbotsford Canucks COO in a press release. “We’re pleased to be able to offer a variety of options to meet the needs of all fans and we can’t wait to help our fans select their first seats and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Abbotsford Centre this October.”

The Abbotsford Canucks home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 22.

