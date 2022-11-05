Abbotsford Canucks power play power outage leads to 3-1 loss to Coachella Valley

Firebirds connect twice on the power play, Canucks go zero for seven in loss

The power play fizzled big time for the Abbotsford Canucks in a 3-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday (Nov. 5).

Abbotsford Canucks went zero for seven with the man advantage and had struggles getting set up especially earlier in the game.

The Canucks also allowed two power play goals on the two times they were shorthanded themselves.

Former Vancouver Canucks prospect Kole Lind collected a hat trick, including two on the power play and one into an empty net to lead the Firebirds to the win. Justin Dowling scored the lone goal for the Canucks,” with Yushiroh Hirano and Wyatt Kalnyuk drawing the assists.

Firebirds goalie Shane Starrett was solid in goal, making 19 saves and collecting his first American Hockey League win this season. Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs made 13 saves in the loss. Backing up Silovs was Trinity Western University Spartans goalie Berk Berkeliev. He was signed to an amateur try-out contract on Saturday after Collin Delia was unable to play due to what Canucks head coach Jeremy Colliton called “a short term thing.”

The Canucks power play sits 20th overall in the 32-team AHL and Colliton said more work needs to be done by his team to take advantage of those opportunities.

“I think both last Saturday and this Saturday we’re missing execution,” he said. “When we’re getting pucks to the net and playing with some desperation, urgency and tempo then we look much better. We had that for a couple of our power plays tonight but just didn’t score. We need to be a bit cleaner and a bit quicker to take our options and that’ll help a lot.”

Colliton said he liked the way his team played defensively tonight, but the overall offensive execution was lacking.

“I don’t think there was much difference between the two teams tonight,” he said. “We would have liked to play a little quicker, more direct and more north game. We did that at times and they were the best moments in the game for us.”

He stated he liked the way his team played in the first 10 minutes of the second period and the last half of the third, but he wants to see more balance.

“We didn’t really give up much,” he said, noting that both goals were when his team was shorthanded. “I wouldn’t say there were many high percentage chances we gave up, but we’re definitely not happy and not satisfied. We want to sweep these weekends so we’re disappointed overall for sure.”

Rookie forward Linus Karlsson and Hirano led the Canucks with three shots apiece. Attendance on Saturday looked to be in the 3,000-range, but a final number has not yet been released.

The Canucks return to action on Thursday (Nov. 10) when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre for “Salute to Service” night. The two teams clash again on Saturday (Nov. 12) on “Country Night”. Face-off for both games is set for 7 p.m.

